MyDesignation Sets New Fashion Benchmark with Grand Opening of First Bangalore Flagship, Fourth Store Marks Market Expansion Beyond Kerala

August 11th, 2025: In a move that marks a significant milestone in its expansion journey, MyDesignation, Kerala’s beloved homegrown fashion and lifestyle brand, is all set to open the doors to its first-ever store outside the state and its fourth overall, right in the heart of Bangalore’s fashion-forward neighbourhood, 100ft Road in Indiranagar.

After establishing a loyal customer base with three successful outlets across Trivandrum, Kochi, and Calicut, MyDesignation is now set to introduce its hallmark design innovation and customer-first ethos to one of India’s most competitive and premium retail locations. This is more than just another store opening; it marks a decisive step forward in the brand’s journey, signalling its strategic shift into the national spotlight.

The 1500 sq. ft. outlet is thoughtfully designed to deliver a shopping experience unlike any other. It features a distinctive yellow façade, the only one of its kind on the entire road. The store breaks traditional retail Molds. Instead of mannequins and standard setups, the space offers dynamic seating, a striking wave ceiling design that starts from the façade, and a uniquely open floor layout that encourages exploration and conversation. Complementing its bold design, the store showcases the complete range of MyDesignation’s apparel, ensuring customers can experience the full breadth of the brand’s collection in this innovative setting.

In a nod to its new home, the brand is introducing exclusive Bangalore-themed carry bags, designed especially for this outlet. This hyper-local, celebratory touch reflects the brand’s love for storytelling and its commitment to staying rooted in context.

This launch also unlocks the next chapter in MyDesignation’s growth story. With Bangalore already being the brand’s top-performing city in India in terms of online traction, the physical outlet will serve as a hub to directly engage with its vast digital consumer base, with nearly a few lakh customers residing within a 10 km radius of the store.

Speaking about the new store launch, Mr. Swaroop Krishnan, Co-founder, MyDesignation, stated, ” Launching our latest flagship store on Indiranagar’s 100ft Road marks a defining moment for MyDesignation. Bangalore represents not just a new market but an energetic fashion landscape where ideas and individuality thrive. ‘We see this expansion as both a commitment to our loyal customers and a statement about where Indian retail is headed towards premium experiences and bold design.’’ ‘’Our presence in Bangalore signals our ambition to be at the forefront of contemporary fashion, expanding our ethos of creativity, quality, and customer-centric approach to one of the country’s most iconic retail avenues. We’re excited to invite Bangalore’s shoppers to experience MyDesignation’s full collection and join us as we set new benchmarks in the world of Indian fashion,” added Mr. Swaroop Speaking on the Milestone, Mr. Vishal Venugopal, Vice President, Media, MyDesignation, commented, “What began as a dream in a small room, driven purely by belief and relentless effort, now takes shape in the heart of Bangalore. This milestone is more than just a store, it’s a testament to what’s possible when you stay hungry, show up every single day, and refuse to settle for anything less.”

Backed by strong consumer demand and data-led decisions, the brand has achieved capital break-even and profitability within three months of launch at each of its three existing outlets and aims to replicate this track record in Bangalore.

With in-house surprises planned for the grand launch, which began with the electrifying beats of Chendamelam, the energy building with every drumbeat into a live countdown that connected the crowd, the store, and the moment. With the store set to become an iconic visual landmark, MyDesignation is all set to stand out, not just in terms of design and pricing, but in its philosophy of crafting luxury-inspired, high-quality products at accessible prices, a move few have dared to cross.