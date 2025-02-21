Kredit.Pe Partners with HDFC Bank to Launch Rewarding UPI App

Hyderabad, February 21, 2025: Kredit.Pe, a Bangalore-based fintech, announced the launch of its highly anticipated UPI app in association with HDFC Bank to enhance the digital payment experience for users. Combining advanced features with lucrative cashback offers, the app aims to redefine how users engage with UPI transactions.

The app supports a host of functionalities, including scan-and-pay, UPI autopay for recurring payments, and RuPay Credit card linking, ensuring a smooth and secure payment process. What sets Kredit.Pe apart is its commitment to offering real value to its users through a generous cashback structure; 1% cashback on all UPI spends and 2% cashback on UPI spends made using a RuPay credit card.

“We believe users should be rewarded for their everyday spending. Kredit.Pe makes UPI payments more convenient and offers real rewards to its users” noted Prashant Kumar, Founder & CEO of Kredit.Pe. Users can redeem their earned cashback on Kredit.Pe for great discounts on their everyday spending on Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy, Zomato and many more popular brands.

With its user-friendly interface, innovative features, and attractive cashback rewards, Kredit.Pe is poised to disrupt the UPI payments landscape. The app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

To maximise rewards, users can explore Kredit.Pe’s selection of RuPay credit cards available within the app. By combining a Kredit. Pe credit card with UPI payments, users can unlock unlimited cashback and exclusive benefits.