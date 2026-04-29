Le Méridien Surat Opens, Introducing the brand’s chic style and sensibility to India’s Diamond City

Bengaluru, April 29: Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of Le Méridien Surat, marking the brand’s debut in India’s Diamond City. Set along the banks of the Tapi River, the hotel offers a contemporary gateway to one of the country’s most enterprising cities. Renowned for its intricate zari craftsmanship and celebrated street food culture, Surat presents creative-minded travellers with a destination where tradition and progress coexist. Reflecting the city’s distinct character, Le Méridien Surat offers a thoughtfully designed stay that encourages guests to savour each moment, connecting with local culture and curated culinary experiences.

“India continues to be an important growth market, and the debut of Le Méridien in Surat reflects an ideal expansion opportunity for the brand in a high-potential urban centre.” said Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International. “The city offers a compelling combination of commercial vitality and cultural depth, creating an environment where travelers increasingly seek experiences connected to the destination. With its heritage in craftsmanship, thriving food culture, and position as a regional hub, Surat aligns perfectly with the brand’s commitment to helping guests discover and savour destinations through a creative lens.”

185 Guest Accommodations Inspired by Diamonds and Textiles

Spanning 1,25,000 sq. ft, Le Méridien Surat features 185 guest rooms and suites, thoughtfully designed with a serene palette and refined detailing that reflects the city’s rich heritage. At the reception a striking artistic installation, ‘The Diamond Street – Heart of Surat’, captures the energy and craftsmanship of Surat’s diamond industry. The scene depicts artisans along narrow lanes, illuminated by shafts of sunlight that glimmer like scattered diamonds, bringing to life the collective spirit that defines the city’s diamond trade.

At the heart of the hotel, Le Méridien Hub features ‘The Threads of Surat – The Silk City’, a celebration of the city’s textile heritage where threads, colors, and skilled hands weave not just fabric, but the very identity of Surat. Throughout the hotel, design elements gently incorporate faceted forms, iridescent textures, and fluid compositions, evoking the craftsmanship and artistry that defines the city. These details create a contemporary yet deeply contextual space that inspires guests to discover the destination through a new lens.

Dining Experiences Celebrating Local and Global Flavors

Le Méridien Surat presents a curated culinary journey that blends global sophistication with local inspiration. The Surat Kitchen, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, offers a dynamic mix of international flavours alongside regional influences. Designed as an eclectic and welcoming space, the restaurant provides an immersive dining experience that reflects the city’s celebrated food culture. Adding a playful touch, Le Scoop, the brand’s signature gelato programme, invites guests to pause and indulge in moments of simple pleasure, embracing the brand’s philosophy of savouring the good life.

100,000+ Square Feet of Event Space for Weddings and Gatherings

Le Méridien Surat offers over 100,000 sq. ft. of versatile event space, including two expansive pillarless ballrooms, Ruby and Emerald, paired with a rich outdoor lawn space. The hotel is well positioned to host large-scale conferences, grand celebrations and social gatherings. Designed with flexibility and sophistication, these venues can adapt to varied event formats and guest preferences, supported by intuitive service and thoughtful planning.

Located at a convenient three kms from the Surat International Airport, the hotel sits within close proximity for guests to explore historic sites including the Surat Fort and The Dumas Beach Front, stroll through the lanes of Chauta Bazaar, or discover the city’s renowned textile markets along Ring Road. For an authentic taste of Surat, Gaurav Path and Khaudra Gali offer evening experiences worth savouring.

Guests can wrap up a day of soaking in the city, with a refreshing swim or recharge at the well-appointed fitness centre, designed to balance relaxation with routine.

Unlocking the Destination Through Art

In line with the brand’s signature Unlock Art™ programme, Le Méridien Surat has partnered with Surat Fort, offering guests complimentary access to one of the city’s most iconic cultural landmarks. This initiative brings alive the brand’s commitment to connecting guests with the local art and cultural landscape, encouraging exploration beyond the hotel and fostering meaningful engagement with the destination.

“Le Méridien Surat, reflects our vision to create a destination that blends modern sophistication with the city’s distinctive character,” said Manoj Jangid, General Manager, Le Meridien Surat. “From thoughtfully designed spaces that honor local craftsmanship to curated culinary experiences and versatile venues for celebrations, every element has been crafted to inspire guests to discover Surat through the brand’s creative lens. We look forward to welcoming travelers seeking stays that balance relaxation, cultural connection, and meaningful moments worth savouring.”

Le Méridien Surat participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International’s award-winning travel programme, allowing members to earn and redeem points for stays at this hotel and across its global portfolio. With access to exclusive experiences and a seamless digital platform, Marriott Bonvoy enhances the travel journey for today’s global explorer.