OJEE 2026 Schedule Announced; Exams from May 4 to May 10 in CBT Mode

Bhubaneswar, Apr 29 (BNP): The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has officially announced the schedule for OJEE 2026, with the entrance examinations set to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 4 to May 10, 2026.

According to the committee, the examinations will be held in multiple shifts each day as per course-wise schedules for admission into various undergraduate, postgraduate, lateral entry, and professional programmes across Odisha.

The exams will begin on May 4 with Basic B.Sc. Nursing in three shifts, and continue through the week covering major courses such as B.Pharm, MBA, Integrated MBA, MCA, M.Sc. Nursing, M.Pharm, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, LE Tech, LE Pharm, B.CAT, and Post Basic Nursing.

On May 7, the MBA and Integrated MBA examinations are scheduled, while May 8 and 9 will largely focus on Lateral Entry Technical (Diploma) and MCA-related tests.

The final day, May 10, will include examinations for M.Pharm, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Tech, LE Tech B.Sc., Post Basic Diploma Nursing, B.CAT, and LE Pharm.

The committee informed that OJEE 2026 admit cards have been available for download since April 25, and candidates are advised to download them from the official website well in advance.

Authorities have urged students to carefully check their examination date, shift timing, and centre details mentioned on the admit card, and to reach the venue on time with valid identification documents.

OJEE remains one of Odisha’s most important entrance examinations, attracting thousands of aspirants every year for admissions into technical, management, pharmacy, nursing, and allied professional courses.