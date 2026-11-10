OAI Holdings Announces Purchase of Omni Air International

TULSA, Okla., Nov 10 — OAI Holdings, LLC, a group of investors including Rob Coretz and Jude Bricker, today announced the purchase of Omni Air International, LLC and all associated assets. Omni Air International is a US FAA Part 121 and IOSA registered airline headquartered at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Upon closing, Jude Bricker will assume the duties of President and CEO.

“We founded Omni over thirty years ago. I’m excited to be involved once again. It’s an outstanding airline, backed by a team of exceptional people and positioned for a promising future,” said Rob Coretz. “I want to give a special thanks to David Ray for his leadership and professionalism. I’ve known David for many years and am excited that he has agreed to stay on as an advisor during our leadership transition.”

“I’ve been around Omni since its founding, when I flew Omni home from Okinawa as a Marine in the late 90s,” said Jude Bricker. “Omni is still delivering for our nation’s service members. I’m excited to be part of the team.”

Omni operations and staffing levels will not be affected by this ownership change. Omni headquarters will remain in Tulsa, OK.

Tyler Coretz led the acquisition on behalf of OAI Holdings with BDT & MSD Partners as the financial advisor.