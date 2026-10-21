Light The Way with TUMI This Diwali

This Diwali, TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle, and accessories brand, presents ‘Light The Way’, a celebration of the festive season and the journeys that illuminate the path ahead. Inspired by the enduring symbolism of light during Diwali, TUMI explores the idea of travel as a source of discovery, possibility, and personal transformation, where every journey brings new perspectives, meaningful moments, and opportunities to move forward.

TUMI’s Diwali 2026 narrative brings this idea to life through thoughtful design and modern visuals, celebrating the light that guides us through every chapter. More than simply moving from one place to another, every journey can open new doors, shape new experiences, and inspire us to see what lies ahead with a renewed sense of possibility.

TUMI’s latest collection is designed as the perfect companion for the festive season, bringing together considered design, versatility, and signature functionality across pieces made for modern movement. From travel and business journeys to everyday adventures, each silhouette is thoughtfully designed to move seamlessly with you. Whether gifting a loved one or choosing a piece for yourself, these designs embody the spirit of Diwali – celebrating new beginnings, meaningful journeys, and the light that guides us along the way.

This Diwali, TUMI invites travellers everywhere to Light The Way, carrying not just what they need for the journey ahead, but the confidence, possibility, and inspiration to embrace what comes next.

TUMI invites you to celebrate the season, enhance your journey, and embrace the spirit of Diwali with their collection!