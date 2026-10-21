Falguni Pathak brings Navratri Utsav 2026 to a grand close with nine nights of Garba, music and celebration in Mumbai

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: Navratri Utsav 2026 brought nine nights of music, devotion and Garba to a memorable close at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, with the undisputed Queen of Garba, Falguni Pathak, leading the celebrations. Produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment and Alphonso Studios, the festival brought audiences together from October 11th to 19th, 2026 for a celebration that blended the spirit of traditional Navratri with a contemporary live entertainment experience.

Across the nine nights, audiences joined Falguni Pathak in singing along to her much-loved songs and taking to the dance floor as the venue came alive with the familiar sounds of Navratri. Her set featured favourites including ‘Pari Hoon Main’, ‘Sanedo’, ‘Mor Bani’, ‘Indhana Winva’ and ‘Pethalpur’, among other popular numbers, creating an energetic atmosphere for Garba enthusiasts across generations.

Rooted in the devotional traditions of Navratri, the celebrations began with a traditional Maha Aarti before the Garba festivities took over. The venue’s festive décor, stage design and immersive lighting added to the atmosphere, while the fully air-conditioned indoor setting at Jio World Convention Centre, supported by premium infrastructure and crowd management arrangements, offered attendees a comfortable space to celebrate throughout the night.

Adding a contemporary touch to the festivities, a robot broke into garba steps, bringing a technology-led element into the traditional Navratri setting, that had everyone enjoying the moment to the fullest. Together, the devotional rituals, music and production elements reflected the festival’s blend of cultural traditions and contemporary live entertainment.

The celebrations also welcomed several well-known personalities from the worlds of entertainment and public life. Among those in attendance were Amruta Fadnavis, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh, Rupali Ganguly, Ravi Kishan, Isha Malviya, Gurmeet Choudhary, Viraj Ghelani, Orry and Seema Singh among others.

Falguni Pathak said, “Navratri has always been about devotion, music and the beautiful energy people bring when they come together to celebrate. I’m happy to have been part of Navratri Utsav 2026 with TribeVibe Entertainment and Alphonso Studios, who put together such a wonderful celebration for everyone. Every time I see thousands of people dancing, singing and enjoying Garba with so much love, it feels like one big family celebrating together. Mumbai has always given us so much warmth and this year has been truly special. Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with us. I hope this festive spirit stays in everyone’s hearts until we meet again next Navratri!

Navratri Utsav 2026 once again brought together music, culture and community, honouring the enduring traditions of Navratri while creating a memorable live entertainment experience for audiences in Mumbai. West Avenue Realty was the Title Sponsor for Navratri Utsav 2026.