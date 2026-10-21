Excitel Broadband becomes Official Broadband Partner of Sporting Club Delhi for ISL 2026–27

New Delhi, 21 October 2026: Excitel Broadband, India’s most loved home broadband player, has partnered with Sporting Club Delhi (SC Delhi), the capital’s club in the Indian Super League (ISL), as its Official Broadband Partner for the 2026–27 season.

As part of the partnership, the Excitel logo will appear on the left upper sleeve of SC Delhi’s match kit for all league matches, home and away. The ISL 2026–27 season runs from October 2026 to May 2027, with SC Delhi playing 24 league matches, 12 of them at home at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Matches stream free on YouTube and are also available on Sony.

Speaking about the partnership, Aditya Jain, Chief Marketing Officer, Excitel Broadband, said, “Delhi has always been our home turf, so standing behind the capital’s own club felt like the obvious choice. Football has found a passionate following, especially among younger fans, who watch every match and keep the conversation going long after the final whistle. For us, this is about being part of that conversation and building a real connection with the fans who make Delhi’s football culture what it is.” Dhruv Sood, Chief Executive Officer, Sporting Club Delhi, added “As a club representing the capital, building a strong connection with the city and its football fans is central to what we want to achieve. We’re pleased to have Excitel on board for the season, especially as a brand with a strong presence in Delhi. We look forward to building on this association and giving fans more reasons to connect with SC Delhi throughout the season.”

Fans at home matches will see Excitel on the ground too, with an Excitel kiosk at every home game, perimeter branding and player meet-and-greets. Excitel and SC Delhi will also create weekly co-branded content for fans on the club’s social channels.

The partnership builds on Excitel’s growing presence in sport.Earlier this year, Excitel partnered with the DP World Women’s Asia Cup 2026, played in Dubai from 28 August to 13 September, with on-ground brand presence seen by audiences watching on Sony LIV and the Sony Sports Network.