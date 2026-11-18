RICHMOND, Va., Nov 18 — Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: LUCK) (the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has received a preliminary, non-binding proposal, dated November 16, 2026, from Thomas F. Shannon, the Company’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, to acquire all outstanding Class A Common Shares of the Company not already owned by Mr. Shannon and his affiliates for $4.35 per share (the “Proposal”). A copy of the Proposal letter has been filed by Mr. Shannon with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as Exhibit 99.9 to Amendment No. 3 to his Schedule 13D, filed on November 17, 2026, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Board anticipates forming a special committee (the “Special Committee”) to evaluate the Proposal. The Special Committee will have independent financial and legal advisors.

No decision has been made with respect to the Company’s response to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will be executed or that any transaction will be consummated. The Company will provide updates as required by applicable law.