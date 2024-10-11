LumeHaus Illuminates Homes with a Legacy of Excellence

October 11, 2024,New Delhi, Delhi, India : Blending the sophistication of European design with the meticulous artistry of Indian craftsmanship, LumeHaus is proud to announce its expansion into the broader market. Founded in 2023 by entrepreneur and lighting evangelist Vaibhav Sareen, LumeHaus reflects a family’s multi-generational passion for lighting. With a rich legacy that includes an association with Corep Lighting, LumeHaus brings modern elegance and timeless craftsmanship to homes across India.

Vaibhav Sareen, the second-generation leader in his family’s lighting business, brings an entrepreneurial vision that elevates the tradition passed down through generations. “LumeHaus is about more than just lighting—it’s about creating experiences, memories, and moments through light,” says Vaibhav. Inspired by the family’s involvement with the industry over the years focusing on the European market, Vaibhav’s vision combines heritage with a modern design approach, driving LumeHaus forward.

LumeHaus first gained traction in South Delhi, where its heritage-rich designs resonated with the local community. Focusing on clean, contemporary European aesthetics paired with the precision of Indian craftsmanship, it quickly attracted attention for its unique blend of tradition and innovation. Each product is ‘Designed in Europe, Crafted in India’ reflecting a perfect balance of global design and time-honored artisanal techniques.

“We’ve always aimed to fuse the best of both worlds—sleek, modern European design and the intricate, hands-on craftsmanship that defines Indian artistry,” Vaibhav explains. Exposed to the finest European design influences, Vaibhav has brought those inspirations to life while celebrating the beauty and precision of Indian craftsmanship.

Having built a strong foundation, LumeHaus is ready to reach a wider audience. Its personal approach and commitment to quality have helped cultivate a loyal following, and now it seeks to invite more people to experience what it has to offer. “We’ve always valued relationships over transactions,” Vaibhav reflects. “For us, every customer engagement is an opportunity to connect and share the care and craftsmanship that goes into each piece.”

The collection includes a range of handcrafted lighting—from contemporary floor lamps to bespoke pendants—that embody a commitment to more than just illumination. These products bring art, history, and functionality into the home. The ‘Designed in Europe, Crafted in India’ philosophy underscores LumeHaus’s mission: offering the best of global design combined with local craftsmanship.

As LumeHaus expands, it aims to spark curiosity in new customers, inviting them to explore the beauty and craftsmanship that set its lighting apart. “We want people to now discover LumeHaus through our eyes and our vision for market,” Vaibhav says. “Once they do, we’re confident they’ll not just experience the product but also inherit the stories and journeys that made all of us at LumeHaus craft such beautiful experiences for their homes.”