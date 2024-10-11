CBRE’s Digital & Technology India Vertical Recognized as ‘Best in Future of Work’ at the 2024 IDC Future Enterprise Awards

October 11, 2024,New Delhi, Delhi, India : CBRE’s D&T (Digital & Technology) India vertical has been awarded the prestigious ‘Best in Future of Work’ category at the 2024 IDC Future Enterprise Awards. This recognition highlights CBRE D&T India’s unwavering commitment to digital transformation and its focus on cultivating a future-ready talent pool while fostering a culture of innovation and adaptability. CBRE D&T represents a crucial division within CBRE that focuses on leveraging advanced technology and data analytics to enhance real estate service.

The award reflects CBRE D&T India’s strategic emphasis on empowering Technology Focus Groups (TFGs) dedicated to emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML), Data Engineering, Analytics, Java and .NET full stack, Hyper-automation, and Quality Engineering. These TFGs play a critical role in evaluating technologies for informed adoption, ultimately enhancing customer-centric outcomes.

In addition, CBRE has made significant strides in upskilling its workforce, with over 50% of employees trained in AI. This commitment to continuous learning has resulted in transformative outcomes for the organization’s core business and its customers, driving efficiency, product differentiation, and unlocking new revenue streams.

CBRE D&T India is also moving towards an “AI First” operating model, leveraging Artificial Intelligence to enhance efficiency in core software development functions. Furthermore, the organization has established a structured approach to foster innovation across the enterprise, featuring a formalized Ideation Framework, an Annual Tech Conference and Hackathon that celebrate engineering excellence.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, “We are honoured to receive the ‘Best in Future of Work’ award at the 2024 IDC Future Enterprise Awards. I want to congratulate all my team at CBRE D&T for this recognition. It reflects our relentless pursuit of digital transformation and our commitment to nurturing a future-ready workforce. By empowering our teams and embracing emerging technologies, we are not only enhancing efficiency but also driving innovative solutions for our clients. This award is a testament to our talented employees’ hard work and dedication.”

Apratim Mitra, Group VP & Head of CBRE D&T, India, said, “This initiative truly underscores our commitment to empowering our talent and fostering a culture of innovation. By prioritizing emerging technologies and promoting internal mobility, we are not only equipping our workforce with the skills needed for the future but also creating a dynamic environment that encourages adaptability. In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, it’s essential to cultivate a workforce that can pivot quickly and embrace new challenges. This approach not only enhances our organizational agility but also enables us to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

As CBRE D&T India continues to lead in the digital transformation landscape, this recognition serves as an honour and a motivation to raise the bar even higher. The award reinforces the organization’s commitment to innovation and the proactive development of a skilled workforce ready to tackle future challenges. CBRE D&T continues to invest further in its India Digital & Technology talent, including product managers, enterprise architects, security analysts, engineers, data scientists and software technology professionals. CBRE D&T India includes the Gurugram, Noida and Hyderabad offices and is the largest dedicated development centre outside the United States.