NOIDA, INDIA – November 18, 2026 – Earkart Limited, an India-based hearing healthcare technology company engaged in the development, manufacturing and distribution of hearing aids and audiology equipment, has completed its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) establishment registration and secured active medical device listings across four hearing aid categories.

The Company’s portfolio covers Prescription Hearing Aids, Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aids, Wireless Prescription Hearing Aids and Wireless OTC Hearing Aids, providing a foundation to explore opportunities across the U.S. hearing healthcare market, subject to applicable product-specific regulatory requirements.

According to Emergen Research, the U.S. hearing aids market is estimated to grow from USD 4.65 billion in 2026 to USD 9.57 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.4%. The OTC hearing aids market is projected to grow from USD 310.6 million in 2026 to USD 690.8 million by 2035, according to Global Market Insights.

The development augments Earkart’s Omni business potential and completes its hearing healthcare ecosystem, connecting scientific, full-stack diagnosis with remote hearing aid programming and the offering of earKART-branded hearing aids. The Company intends to offer its hearing aids to U.S. consumers at affordable prices, expanding access to hearing healthcare solutions.

The milestone also strengthens Earkart’s international expansion ambitions, with the Company looking to explore partnerships, distribution opportunities and market-entry strategies while leveraging its indigenous product development and manufacturing capabilities.

Commenting on the achievement, the management of Earkart Limited stated:

“Completing our U.S. FDA establishment registration and securing active device listings across four hearing aid categories is an important milestone in Earkart’s international growth journey. The United States offers significant opportunities for innovative and accessible hearing healthcare solutions. We intend to leverage our product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities to explore strategic partnerships, distribution arrangements and appropriate market-entry strategies to build a sustainable international business.”

About Earkart Limited

Earkart Limited is an Indian hearing healthcare technology company engaged in the development, manufacturing and distribution of hearing aids and audiology equipment, focusing on technology, innovation and indigenous manufacturing to improve access to quality hearing healthcare solutions.

Website: www.earkart.in

Regulatory Disclaimer: U.S. FDA establishment registration and device listing do not constitute FDA approval, clearance, certification or endorsement. Individual products remain subject to applicable FDA regulatory requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements regarding international expansion, market opportunities and future prospects. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties.