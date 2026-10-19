Syncra and Neumetry Partner on AI Athlete Readiness Platform

LAS VEGAS & SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct 19 — Syncra Labs Inc., maker of the Syncra smart ring, and Neumetry Medical, Inc., developer of an FDA-cleared predictive health platform, today announced a partnership to co-develop a readiness and recovery product for teenage athletes and the coaches who guide them. The product will combine continuous data from the Syncra ring with Neumetry’s physiological waveform AI to give coaches a daily, evidence-based view of each athlete’s readiness to train and compete.

Youth sports have adopted wearables quickly, but most tools were designed for adult consumers or elite professionals. Teenage athletes are still growing, sleep differently, and are more vulnerable to overtraining, yet coaches typically rely on how a player looks at practice to judge readiness. Syncra and Neumetry are building a product designed from the ground up for this population and the adults responsible for their development.

A Coach’s Dashboard Built on Overnight Physiology

The first product from the partnership is a coach-facing readiness dashboard. The Syncra ring captures heart rate, heart rate variability, body temperature, sleep stages, and other physiological indicators around the clock. Neumetry’s AI, which already analyzes physiological signals for insights into sleep, cardiac function, stress, and fatigue, will turn those overnight signals into a readiness score and recovery trend for each athlete.

For coaches, the dashboard is designed to:

Show, at a glance, which athletes arrive recovered on a given day and which are carrying fatigue

Flag early patterns associated with overtraining, illness, or inadequate sleep before they become injuries or missed games

Track recovery across a season so training load and competition schedules can be adjusted to the individual athlete

Give athletes an age-appropriate view of their own data, helping them build lifelong habits around sleep and recovery

The dashboard is a performance and wellness tool and is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition. Readiness is one input among many, and training and competition decisions remain with coaches, athletes, and their families.

Executive Perspectives

“Coaches of teenage athletes make readiness decisions every day with almost no objective information,” said Ivana Pignatelli, CEO of Syncra Labs. “Our ring already collects the signal. Partnering with Neumetry lets us turn that signal into something a coach can act on before practice starts, built specifically for growing athletes rather than adapted from an adult product.”

“Neumetry’s platform was built to be device-agnostic and to find clinically meaningful patterns in continuous physiological data,” said Paul Chen, Founder and CEO of Neumetry. “Syncra’s ring gives us a high-quality, always-on signal from a population that has been underserved by wearables. Together we can help coaches protect young athletes while helping them perform.”

Designed for Minors from Day One

Because the product serves athletes under 18, privacy and consent are core design requirements rather than add-ons. The companies have committed to: