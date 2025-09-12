Malabar Gold & Diamonds Opens New Showrooms in Birmingham And Southall in the UK, Inaugurated By Bollywood Star Kareena Kapoor Khan

– Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the Responsible Jeweller, and the world’s fifth largest jewellery chain, has opened two new showrooms in Birmingham and Southall, expanding the brand’s presence in the UK. The Birmingham showroom is spread over

and is the brand’s largest outlet in the UK.

the famous Bollywood star and Brand Ambassador of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, inaugurated the new showrooms that are designed to offer customers a world-class shopping experience with an exquisite collection of jewellery across diverse designs and styles. This launch marks another step in the brand’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the international market, while delivering exceptional craftsmanship and service.