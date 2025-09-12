Malabar Gold & Diamonds Opens New Showrooms in Birmingham And Southall in the UK, Inaugurated By Bollywood Star Kareena Kapoor Khan

12th September 2025, Mumbai – Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the Responsible Jeweller, and the world’s fifth largest jewellery chain, has opened two new showrooms in Birmingham and Southall, expanding the brand’s presence in the UK. The Birmingham showroom is spread over 5,700 sq. ft. and is the brand’s largest outlet in the UK. Kareena Kapoor Khan, the famous Bollywood star and Brand Ambassador of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, inaugurated the new showrooms that are designed to offer customers a world-class shopping experience with an exquisite collection of jewellery across diverse designs and styles. This launch marks another step in the brand’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the international market, while delivering exceptional craftsmanship and service.
In her inaugural speech, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the world’s largest and most trusted jewellery groups, is like family to her and she has a long-standing relationship with the company.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds currently operate in Birmingham, Leicester, Southall, and Green Street (London) in the UK.
The opening ceremony of the Birmingham showroom was attended by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal MBE, the Indian Consul General in Birmingham, Dr. Venkitachalam Murugan, senior directors and management team members of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, community leaders, and customers.
The opening ceremony of the Southall showroom was attended by Ealing Mayor Councillor Anthony Kelly, Ealing Southall MP Deirdre Costigan, Malabar Gold & Diamonds senior directors, management team members, community leaders, and customers.
In a statement marking the auspicious occasion, MP Ahammad, Chairman of Malabar Group, stated, “The authorities in the UK are providing great support and cooperation to business ventures from South Asian countries. I am very happy and proud of that. In addition to the existing 4 showrooms in the UK, there is a plan to open more showrooms. This will further strengthen the brand’s presence in the UK and further fuel our mission to become the most loved jewellery brand in the international market. We would like to thank all the customers, investors, and team members who have placed their trust in the company”.