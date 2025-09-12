AssisTech Foundation Invites Entries for ATF Awards Recognizing Innovations in Assistive Technology

Bangalore, Sept 12, 2025: Changemakers who are redefining possibilities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) enabling independence, dignity, and inclusion through groundbreaking Assistive Technologies, now have the chance to gain national recognition for their innovations and initiatives.

AssisTech Foundation (ATF), which has already touched over 1 million lives of PwDs, proudly presents the ATF Awards 2025, fifth edition of India’s first and only awards dedicated to Assistive Technology. Returning this year at a more impactful scale, the awards felicitation will be hosted at the prestigious Bengaluru Tech Summit, organized by the Government of Karnataka, from November 18–20, 2025.

Applications are now open for startups and ecosystem enablers who are driving transformative change in the AT space.

ATF Awards presents 10 awards in 3 categories to recognize start-ups, corporates, NGOs, governments, educational institutions and investors that have leveraged the power of Assistive Technology (AT) to drive change in lives of PwDs.

The Award Categories are:

1.Emerging Startups– This category recognizes young, innovative startups that show exceptional promise in creating assistive technology solutions with the potential for far-reaching impact. The Best AT Startup for Innovation (Product/Technology) Award under this category will celebrate the groundbreaking efforts of these trailblazing entrepreneurs.

2.Established Startups– The category commends established AT startups that have already made significant strides in positively impacting the lives of persons with disabilities. The awards under this category include:

Best AT Startup: Jury’s Choice Award

Most Impactful AT Startup Award

Women Ahead: Best Woman-led AT Startup Award

Best AT Startup: People’s Choice Award.

3.Enablers– This category encompasses awards for Government Organization, Corporate CSR, Educational Institutions, NGOs and Investors. Awards include:

Best Government Assistive Technology (AT) Initiative Award,

Assistive Technology (AT) CSR Initiative of the Year Award,

Best Assistive Technology (AT) Initiative among Educational Institutes Award,

Best Assistive Technology (AT) Investor of the Year, and

Best Assistive Technology (AT) Initiative among NGOs Award.

The Deadline for submission of applications is September 21, 2025 | 17:00 IST.