Canon celebrates milestone journey of Nandrampur Bass under its ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative

India, 12th September 2025: In line with its commitment to community development, Canon India celebrated three years of its adoption of Nandrampur Bass Village in Haryana, the ninth village under its ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative. The milestone was celebrated with the inauguration of the rainwater harvesting and recharge pit by Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India, aimed at improving the village’s water resources.

In line with Canon’s objective to ensure development in key focus areas, as a part of its 4Es policy, Canon India has facilitated the enrollment of 1000+ students for digital learning at the Resource Centre. As a result, select students secured scholarships at the Navodaya School (a government-run, fully residential institution that offers free, high-quality CBSE education to meritorious rural children from Grade 6 to 12. Further, with the support of the ‘Adopt a Village’ program, Nandrampur Bass has been awarded twice under Haryana CM’s ‘My School, Beautiful School’ Campaign, and awarded ₹150,000 for its exemplary cleanliness and beautification efforts.

In line with Canon’s focus on Eyecare, nearly 4000 patients have received eye check-ups, with 452 pairs of free spectacles distributed. Further, to expand its efforts in sustainability, regular tree plantation drives were conducted resulting in 1550 trees in the village. Additionally, to empower the community, Canon has provided skill training to over 250 beneficiaries under courses such as computer, beautician, and tailoring, ensuring employment opportunities. Canon also introduced a new initiative in 2024 to expand women’s literacy and cancer awareness, resulting in many individuals enrolling in literacy classes, equipped with essential reading and writing skills. Furthermore, over 100 women have been screened at the breast cancer awareness camp, for early detection and prevention of breast cancer.

Speaking on this milestone, Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India said, “At Canon, our commitment to the development of the society is deeply rooted in our philosophy of ‘Kyosei’ – living and working together for the common good. Through our flagship ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative, we have focused on personal development of the community for a better living. The journey at Nandrampur Bass over the last three years shows how consistent efforts can unlock potential and foster self-reliance. What makes this even more meaningful is the active role of our employees, volunteering, mentoring, and driving change while bringing ‘Kyosei’ to life on the ground. As we scale these efforts, Canon remains committed to building communities and contributing to India’s inclusive growth.”

Along with ‘Adopt a Village’ project, the organization also launched the Skill Development and Livelihood programme last year in alignment with the Skill India mission. The project demonstrates Canon India’s commitment to contributing to Indian society by uplifting youth aged 18-25 years, living in urban slums by preparing them for seamless placement in customer-centric, grey-collar jobs, ensuring a pathway to stable and meaningful employment. As a significant impact, the program has enrolled 850 youth so far with 450 youth placed in jobs doubling their family income.

Since the launch of the ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative in 2012, Canon India has been undertaking the overall development of villages across India for a certain period. The initiative has brought a widespread impact in the last decade through its 4Es CSR policy as well as infrastructural development, in the adopted villages. At present, Canon India has a total of 10 adopted villages which includes Nandrampur Bass in Haryana, Parivali in Maharashtra, Sathanuru in Karnataka, and Kalyanpur in Kolkata.