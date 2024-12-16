Mamata Machinery Limited IPO to Open on December 19, 2024

Chandigarh, December 16, 2024: Mamata Machinery Limited (“MML” or “The Company”), shall open the Bid Offer Period for its initial public offer of the Equity Shares on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

The total offer size of equity shares (face value ₹ 10 each) comprises of Offer for Sale up to 7,382,340 [73.82 lakhs number of equity shares] (“Offer for Sale”) by Promoter Selling Shareholders. (“Total Offer Size”)

The Offer for Sale comprises up to 534,483 Equity Shares by Mahendra Patel, up to 1,967,931 Equity Shares by Nayana Patel, up to 1,227,042 Equity Shares by Bhagvati Patel, up to 2,129,814 Equity Shares by Mamata Group Corporate Services LLP and up to 1,523,070 Equity Shares by Mamata Management Services LLP (“Promoter Selling Shareholders”)

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at ₹ 230 to ₹ 243 per Equity Share (the “Price Band”). The price band includes a discount of ₹ 12 per Equity Share is being offered to Eligible Employees bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion (“Employee Reservation Portion Discount”).

Bids can be made for a minimum of 61 Equity Shares and in multiples of 61 Equity Shares thereafter. (The “Bid Lot”).

The Anchor Investor Bid/Offer Period opens on and closes on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. The Bid/Offer Period will open on Thursday, December 19, 2024, for subscription and close on Monday, December 23, 2024. (The “Bid Details”)

These Equity Shares are being offered through the Red Herring Prospectus of the Company dated December 12, 2024, filed with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. (The “ROC”)

The Equity Shares to be offered through the Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the stock exchanges BSE Limited (“BSE”) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE” together with BSE, the “Stock Exchanges”). For the Offer, BSE is the Designated Stock Exchange. (The “Listing Details”)

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager to the Offer (The “BRLMs”).

All capitalized terms used herein but not defined shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the RHP.

This is an Offer in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the SCRR, read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process in terms of Regulation 6 (1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, wherein not more than 50% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs and such portion, the “QIB Portion”), provided that our Company, in consultation with the BRLM, may allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis (“Anchor Investor Portion”), out of which one-third shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received from domestic Mutual Funds at or above the price at which allocation is made to Anchor Investors (“Anchor Investor Allocation Price”), in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations. In the event of under-subscription, or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the Net QIB Portion.

Further, 5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB Bidders, including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Offer Price. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5% of the Net QIB Portion, the balance Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining Net QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs.

Further, not less than 15% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders (Non-Institutional Portion”) (of which one third of the Non-Institutional Portion shall be reserved for Bidders with an application size between ₹ 0.20 up to ₹ 1.00 million and two-thirds of the Non- Institutional Portion shall be reserved for Bidders with an application size exceeding ₹ 1.00 million) and under-subscription in either of these two sub-categories of Non-Institutional Portion may be allocated to Bidders in the other subcategory of Non-Institutional Portion, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price and not less than 35% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Offer Price.

All potential Bidders (except Anchor Investors) are mandatorily required to participate in the Offer through the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (“ASBA”) process by providing details of their respective ASBA accounts and UPI ID in case of UPI Bidders using the UPI Mechanism, as applicable, pursuant to which their corresponding Bid Amount will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks (“SCSBs”) or by the Sponsor Bank under the UPI Mechanism, as the case may be, to the extent of the respective Bid Amounts. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Offer through the ASBA Process. For further details, see Offer Procedure” on page 387.