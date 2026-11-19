DALLAS, Nov 19 — Mary Kay Inc., the iconic beauty and entrepreneurship company today announced a new global headquarters in Plano, Texas, making its mark on the Legacy skyline.

In late 2027, Mary Kay will move to Legacy Union One, located at Legacy North. The new, state-of-the-art office will comprise nearly 160,000 square feet across six floors. Corporate employees will benefit from modern workplace amenities and an enhanced collaborative experience while enjoying panoramic views of North Texas and Legacy’s vibrant walkable District, becoming part of the community where they work.

The modern, open interior designed by Dallas-based Corgan, a leading architecture and design firm, fosters collaboration, creativity, and connection. It draws inspiration from the company’s mission — enriching women’s lives — and its people‑first values directly tied to its founder’s vision, Mary Kay Ash, who believed “people are definitely a company’s greatest asset.” A vision carried forward today by CEO Ryan Rogers and reflected in the meaningful relocation of Mary Kay Ash’s historic office to the new headquarters.

“Beauty isn’t just what we create. It is how we work. This new office is another exciting milestone in Mary Kay’s transformation and modernization. It was always the Mary Kay vision to keep growing and evolving – and we are honoring that with this move,” said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer at Mary Kay. “No doubt, the move aligns closely with our local footprint and our global business ambitions. We’ve recently introduced new ways for our Independent Beauty Consultants and consumers to experience Mary Kay, and we’re thrilled to bring that same spirit of innovation to our employees. Our new headquarters will give them a state-of-the-art space to work beautifully, empowering us to dream bigger and continue to shape our bright future.”

This milestone was made possible through the partnership of Cushman & Wakefield, whose expertise was instrumental in securing Mary Kay’s new headquarters. Working closely with JLL, which represented Cousins Properties, and with the support of the City of Plano, this team of expert professionals helped bring the strategic move to life.

Rooted in Texas, Built for the World

The move brings Mary Kay Corporate Headquarters closer to the Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing/R&D Center (R3), the company’s global facility located in Lewisville, TX, enhancing collaboration and operational efficiency. The more than $100 million investment includes a 453,000-square-foot center that opened in 2018 and can produce up to 1 million units of product daily across its 22 packaging lines, supporting the company’s presence in 40 markets around the world. Mary Kay’s operations in North Texas also extend to its logistics facilities.

The Mary Kay® Museum will be reimagined and refreshed and will reopen its doors at R3 in early 2028.

Building on more than 60 years of legacy, Mary Kay is accelerating its business transformation through tech investments, innovations such as the award-winning AI-powered Foundation Finder, and the global launch of My Shop allowing Independent Beauty Consultants to run their business digitally and meet customers where they are. Mary Kay also recently announced its largest-ever consumer-facing campaign Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared™, bridging the love of Mary Kay across generations.

Did You Know:

In June, Mary Kay was named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World1 by Euromonitor International for four consecutive years (2023-2026).

Mary Kay ranked #8 out of 5,500 brands on Forbes’s 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact2.