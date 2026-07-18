MediaTek to drive Innovation in Smartphone Imaging Ecosystem with Next-Gen Camera Technologies

New Delhi, India, 19th July: MediaTek, the world’s leading fabless semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, reiterated its focus on shaping the future of the Smartphone Imaging and Edge-to-Cloud Ecosystem at its flagship MediaTek Tech Day in New Delhi today. The event “Beyond the Lens,” spotlighted the incredible technologies enabled by MediaTek’s SoCs that make flagship smartphone imaging experiences possible, while reinforcing the One MediaTek vision across automotive, data centers, AI PCs, and other connected technologies beyond smartphones.

Key industry voices, including media representatives, tech analysts, professional photographers, KOLs and OEM stakeholders from, Vivo, Motorola and Xiaomi shared their viewpoints at insightful discussions on the next frontier of imaging technology. These conversations also underscored the overarching One MediaTek vision, a unified strategy showcasing the vast scale of the company’s evolving technological ecosystem and seamlessly connecting intelligent solutions from Edge to Cloud.

Speaking at the event, Anuj Sidharth, Director, Marketing and Corporate Communications, India and SEA, MediaTek, highlighted breakthrough imaging innovations such as 18EV HDR Fusion for extended dynamic range and 4K120 Super EIS for smooth, cinematic capture. He also outlined the brand update, highlighting MediaTek‘s continued momentum and leadership in high-performance computing across India’s fast-evolving multi-device ecosystem.

“Beyond the Lens” featured dedicated experience zones that showcased MediaTek‘s imaging technologies through devices such as the vivo X300 Pro powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, the OPPO Find X9s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, and the Motorola Edge 70 Pro and the Xiaomi 17T powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500.

On the sidelines of the event, Anuj Sidharth, Director, Marketing and Corporate Communications, India and SEA, MediaTek said, “Smartphone photography continues to shape consumer expectations and with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 flagship SoC and the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Premium SoC, we are meeting that demand head-on. Equipped with next-generation AI-ISPs, the chipsets elevate computational photography without compromising on power efficiency. At MediaTek, we believe that truly brilliant technology is about more than just creating products, it’s about delivering incredible experiences that positively impact people’s lives. With our ecosystem partners, we continue to deliver innovations that empower users to capture every moment with greater clarity, creativity, and intelligence.”

The event also witnessed an interactive panel discussion, titled ‘Who Really Takes the Photo?’, moderated by Rajiv Makhni. The panel brought together Rahul Jhangiani, professional photographer, Anuj Sidharth, Director, Marketing and Corporate Communications, MediaTek India & SEA, Paigham Danish CTO, Head of Product & GTM, vivo India, Gautam Batra, Associate Director – Product Marketing, Xiaomi India and Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Director – APAC, Motorola Mobility. Each panelist brought a unique perspective to what truly makes a great photo – the chip, the camera hardware, or the person behind the lens. Together, the panelists highlighted how human perspective, advanced camera sensors, and the processing power of the ISP work together to deliver the perfect shot.

Additionally, the MediaTek Tech Day also witnessed insightful conversations around the MediaTek roadmap and its latest technologies:

Latest Flagship & Premium chipsets: Showcased the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, Dimensity 9500 and Dimensity 8500 SoCs that delivers leadership in AI, imaging , gaming, connectivity and power efficiency.

One MediaTek – MediaTek ’s expansion beyond smartphones into automotive, data centers, AI PCs and more, streamlined its portfolio as it scales across categories: Dimensity for smartphones, Dimensity AX for automotive, and Dimensity CX for compute platforms.

Automotive Momentum – 20+ partnerships with leading automakers worldwide and 190+ ongoing projects under the Dimensity AX platform.

Compute Momentum – Demonstrated MediaTek ‘s growing focus on AI compute platforms and next -generation computing technologies .

Discussions on the MediaTek ’s broader technology roadmap spanning smartphones, connectivity, Imaging capabilities, AI computing, and intelligent edge devices.

MediaTek remains the No. 1 smartphone chipset brand in India, with a 49% market share in Q2 2026, a position it has now held for 24 consecutive quarters.

The MediaTek Technology Day is an interactive platform to showcase the latest innovations that are reshaping everyday life. ‘Beyond the Lens’ is in tune with MediaTek‘s philosophy of making great technology available to help consumers connect seamlessly with the things that shape our daily lives, by enhancing, enriching, and making us smarter and more creative.