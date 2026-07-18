FIFA World Cup Impact: US Businesses Face Dollar 11.7 Billion Productivity Loss

July 18: The FIFA World Cup is expected to create a significant impact on workplace productivity in the United States, with businesses potentially losing up to $11.7 billion due to reduced working hours and increased employee engagement with tournament matches.

The global football event has attracted millions of fans, with many employees expected to follow live games, discuss results, and adjust work schedules around key matches. The surge in interest could lead to distractions and reduced productivity across workplaces during the tournament period.

Experts said the World Cup also presents opportunities for businesses, as companies can use the event to boost employee engagement, strengthen workplace culture, and create team-building activities.

While some organisations may experience temporary productivity challenges, the tournament is also expected to generate economic benefits through advertising, broadcasting, tourism, and consumer spending.

The FIFA World Cup continues to be one of the world’s biggest sporting events, bringing together fans globally while creating both opportunities and challenges for businesses.