MedLern Partners with Cytecare Hospitals to Elevate Training Excellence and Compliance in Healthcare

New Delhi, 03rd October 2024: MedLern, a leading provider of digital learning solutions for healthcare professionals, has strengthened its strategic alliance with Cytecare Hospitals, Bengaluru, to transform healthcare training, enhance operational efficiency, and elevate patient care standards. Over the past year, MedLern’s tailored digital solutions have played a pivotal role in upskilling Cytecare’s workforce, improving staff engagement, and streamlining human resource processes.

MedLern has supported Cytecare in achieving excellence through cutting-edge digital learning initiatives, focusing on optimized training protocols, up-to-date resources, and the seamless digitization of learning workflows. By integrating global and local expertise in content development, MedLern has ensured that Cytecare’s employees receive top-tier training that meets the evolving demands of modern healthcare.

Commenting on the collaboration, Suresh Ramu – CEO and Co-founder, Cytecare Hospitals stated, “Our partnership with MedLern underscores Cytecare’s commitment to providing impeccable patient care. By integrating advanced digital learning solutions, we aim to enhance the skills of our healthcare professionals and improve patient outcomes. We are excited about the positive impact this collaboration will have on our operations and the quality of care we deliver.”

One of the major milestones of this partnership was Cytecare’s successful completion of the NABH audit, during which MedLern played a critical role. The digital learning platform helped Cytecare achieve compliance by providing comprehensive and standardized training modules aligned with NABH requirements, ensuring that the hospital’s staff was well-prepared to meet the stringent quality and safety standards.

Dr. Sowmya KP – Head of Human Resources, Cytecare Hospitals added, “MedLearn has been instrumental in helping us develop robust Competency & Proficiency frameworks, ensuring our team remains at the cutting edge of clinical excellence. This partnership reflects our dedication to upholding the highest standards of care and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. Our collaboration with MedLern has not only streamlined our learning processes but also provided valuable support during NABH audits, reinforcing our commitment to both the professional growth of our team and the overall quality of patient care.” “Our partnership with Cytecare has been a rewarding journey in transforming healthcare training through innovative digital solutions. By focusing on improving training efficacy, compliance, and operational efficiency, we have empowered Cytecare to maximize the potential of its human resources, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes. On top of that, we have helped the hospital with NABH compliance, by helping them achieve standards like enhancing patient safety and quality of care, facility management, and staff training as per the latest technological advancements in healthcare,” said Deepak Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of MedLern.

Over the past year, MedLern’s digital learning interventions have directly contributed to enhancing patient experience and operational excellence at Cytecare. With streamlined and accessible training programs, employees at Cytecare have been able to improve their competencies, leading to better service delivery and more efficient hospital operations. The platform has also enabled Cytecare to systematically track training completion, compliance, and the impact of learning interventions on patient care.

MedLern, serving over 350 hospitals and 100,000 healthcare professionals across India, remains committed to elevating healthcare training through partnerships with leading organizations. Its collaboration with Cytecare continues to drive measurable improvements in healthcare quality, operational excellence, and patient care.