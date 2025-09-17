Mexcor International’s MBG Expands Partnership with Provi to Elevate Digital Ordering and Sales Enablement

HOUSTON & CHICAGO, September 17, 2025 — Morales Beverage Group (MBG), Mexcor International’s distributor of premium beverages and spirits, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Provi, the largest B2B digital marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry. The collaboration brings an enhanced digital ordering experience to key MBG markets including Texas, California, Florida, Louisiana, and South Carolina.

Hosted within Provi’s comprehensive B2B marketplace, MBG-1 (powered by Provi) brings MBG’s complete portfolio together in one branded digital destination. Licensed retailers can easily search MBG’s live catalog, connect directly with their sales reps, and communicate orders through a single, streamlined experience—eliminating the need for scattered emails, calls, or spreadsheets. The experience improves product discoverability and supports more efficient collaboration between retail buyers and the MBG sales team.

The digital experience also provides meaningful operational benefits for MBG’s sales team. Integrated CRM tools, order tracking, and built-in communication features allow reps to manage accounts more efficiently, spending less time on manual entry and more time building customer relationships. Distributors using Provi’s solutions have seen a measurable lift in order frequency and up to a 25% increase in average case volume for digital transactions.

“Our expanded partnership with Provi strengthens how we serve the trade,” said Eduardo Morales, CEO, Morales Beverage Group. “It allows us to remove friction from the ordering process, increase visibility for our portfolio, and help our sales team stay focused on what matters most—relationships and service.”

“MBG continues to lead by example when it comes to adopting digital solutions that support both operational efficiency and customer experience,” said Sean Kiley, VP/GM, Distributor Partnerships at Provi. “Through this partnership, MBG is providing buyers and reps with a faster, more connected way to do business.”