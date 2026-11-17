NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov 17 — Neighborhood Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXH) (the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $25 million of its outstanding common stock (the “Repurchase Program”).

Under the Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other methods, including through arrangements with one or more broker-dealers, in compliance with applicable securities laws. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company and will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions, the trading price of the Company’s common stock, capital availability and other corporate considerations.

The Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock or at any particular price, has no expiration date, and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the discretion of the Board of Directors.