SHANGHAI, July 12, 2024 — As a global authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving its customers an edge and helping speed time to market from design chain to supply chain™. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

Last quarter, Mouser launched over 10,000 products ready for shipment, with more than 5,000 introduced in May alone.

Some of the products introduced by Mouser from April through June include:

TDK InvenSense DK-UNIVERSAL-I SmartMotion Development Kit

The TDK SmartMotion DK-UNIVERSAL-I is a comprehensive development system for TDK InvenSense Motion Sensor devices. The platform is based on a Microchip Technology SAM G55 microcontroller and integrates an on-board embedded debugger.

ams OSRAM OSCONIQ® P3737 High-Power LEDs

The OSCONIQ P3737 high-power LEDs from ams OSRAM are ideal for agriculture and horticulture but are also well-suited for indoor, outdoor and industrial lighting. This series features a compact 3.7mm2 footprint, enabling high-density clustering and is designed to withstand harsh environments.

Texas Instruments TMAG6181-Q1 Angle Sensor

The AEC-Q100 qualified TI MAG6181-Q1 angle sensor is based on anisotropic magnetoresistive (AMR) technology. This sensor features two independent Hall sensors at the X and Y axes to track rotations and an integrated turn counter. The device is designed for automotive applications such as encoder position sensing, servo drive position sensing, EPS motor position sensing, and EPS handwheel angle sensing in EVs/HEVs, e-bikes and more.

Teltonika TSW202 Managed PoE+ Ethernet Switch

The TSW202 managed Ethernet switch from Teltonika features two high-performance SFP ports for long-range fiber optic communication and 8 Gigabit Ethernet ports. The TSW202 delivers 30 watts of power per port, eliminating the need for separate power cables, simplifying installations and reducing cable clutter. The TSW202 PoE+ switch is used in industrial automation, data centers, telecommunications, warehouses, and logistics.