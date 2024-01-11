mPokket Partners with Swapnopuron Welfare Society

National, 11 January 2024: mPokket – India’s fastest-growing loan app – has undertaken a meaningful collaboration with Swapnopuron Welfare Society (SWS), an NGO dedicated to providing quality education to underprivileged children in the remote islands of the Sundarbans. This partnership reflects mPokket’s commitment to its core values of creating an empowered community where every child has an equal chance to realize their full potential.

In the spirit of giving, mPokket employees came together to contribute various stationery items such as chess boards and bags. These items were donated to support the children associated with the NGO. Aimed at easing educational challenges, this effort resonates with mPokket’s vision of enabling a brighter future for India’s youth.

Through Swapnopuron Sikhsha Niketan Schools, SWS adopts a holistic approach to education. The schools provide a unique blend of multi-sectoral teaching, incorporating music, dance, drama, and storytelling to enrich learning experiences. The mission of SWS revolves around promoting socio-economic empowerment and ensuring increased access to entitlements for the community in the Sundarbans.

mPokket welcomed six children from Swapnopuron Sikhsha Niketan Schools, the English medium school run by SWS, to its office on Christmas. The children had the opportunity to engage with the senior leadership team of mPokket, including the Founder & CEO, Gaurav Jalan. The interaction focused on fostering creativity and a personal connection with these children.

Gaurav Jalan, Founder & CEO of mPokket, stated, “We are delighted to collaborate with Swapnopuron Welfare Society in our joint mission to empower underprivileged children with quality education. It is heartening to see the positive impact such initiatives have on the lives of underprivileged children. We remain committed to continuing our efforts to empower the youth.”

This collaboration showcases a sustained effort by mPokket to support SWS in its mission. mPokket aims to contribute to a safer, empowered community where every child has equal opportunities to realize their full potential. This initiative is a small step towards creating a more equitable and inclusive society where children have access to quality education and learning resources.