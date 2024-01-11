Portronics Introduces Bella: 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with a Digital Alarm Clock

New Delhi, January 11, 2024: Portronics, India’s most loved portable gadgets brand launches Bella, a 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for Qi-enabled smartphones, TWS earphones, and smartwatches. The charger also features a digital alarm clock that saves space on your nightstand while ensuring convenience and durability.

The Portronics Bella boasts of several convenient and smart features:

Clutter-free design: A phone stand, mat, and cradle lets users place their Qi-enabled smartphones, TWS earbuds, and smartwatches on the Bella stand, allowing them to do away with tangled wires and manage three different charging mats. The Bella can be powered via its USB Type-C port.

Digital alarm clock: Place Bella by the bedside so that all devices are at an arm’s length away. It also sports a digital alarm clock with 12-hour and 24-hour time display options and a handy snooze button for times when you don’t want to get out of bed.

Auto Time Saving: You don’t need to reset the time every time you connect Bella to power, as the replaceable CR2032 lithium battery cell saves your clock settings even when disconnected from power.

Adjustable Display Brightness: The brightness of the LED display of the alarm clock can be adjusted up to 5 levels- Max, Second, Medium, Low, and Off. Easily adjust brightness levels for a peaceful night’s rest or focused work, suiting your needs.

Intelligent fast charging: Powerful 15W output allows users to fast charge when a single device is placed on the stand. It can also intelligently adjust output to 10W, 7.5W, or 5W according to the specific power requirements of the devices.

Wide compatibility: The Portronics Bella is compatible with all Qi-certified devices including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy- S, Fold, Flip, and Note series, smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, AirPods, and Galaxy Buds among others.

Pricing and Availability:

The Portronics Bella can be purchased from the company’s official website Portronics.com for INR 2,099, backed with a 12-month warranty. This 3-in-one charger is available in two colors (Black & White) and can also be bought from Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other online and offline stores.