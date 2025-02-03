Mumbai Danced to the Rhythms of Royalty as R City Mall’s Ghoomar India Folk Festival Sets New Milestones

Mumbai, February 3rd, 2025: The Ghoomar India Folk Festival unfolded in all its regal grandeur, transforming The Courtyard at R City Mall into a vibrant tapestry of color, music, and tradition. More than just a celebration, the event carried a deeper purpose, with all proceeds supporting mental health, girl child education, and breast cancer awareness, ensuring every twirl and note contributed to a cause beyond the stage.

The Ghoomar India Folk Festival, a seamless confluence of culture, tradition, and purpose, is the brainchild of Dr. Mamta Ajit Singh, Director of the Women Entrepreneurs International Chambers of India. Alongside Rehma Nahar, Swati Thakkar, and Shilpa Jain, she envisioned a celebration that not only honors tradition but also supports meaningful social causes.

Each act was a brushstroke on the grand canvas of India’s cultural splendor, as the Ghoomar India Folk Festival unfolded in all its regal magnificence. The event featured a mesmerizing Ghoomar dance marathon, soul-stirring live concerts by renowned Rajasthani bands, and the awe-inspiring Talwar Baaji, performed by women from the royal Rajput community. The #RampforCause segment showcased the elegance of Rajput bridal and groom attire, bringing the richness of India’s heritage to life. The festival reached its crescendo with Padma Shri Maame Khan’s iconic performance, his rendition of Coke Studio’s “Chaudhary” transforming the courtyard into a living tribute to Rajasthan’s folk traditions. The evening was further elevated by the presence of celebrity guests, including Jyoti D Tommar, National Award Winner for Ghoomar in Padmaavat; Devesh Mirchandani, a renowned dance choreographer; and Naitik Nagda, Mumbai Garba’s dhol king. Adding depth to the celebration, MLA Ram Kadam delivered an inspiring speech on women empowerment, reinforcing the festival’s broader impact.

R City Mall is Mumbai’s top destination for fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment, merging heritage with modernity. Offering a unique blend of global and local brands, fine dining, and cultural events, it’s the go-to spot for shopping, social gatherings, and memorable experiences like the Ghoomar India Folk Festival. More than a retail hub, R City Mall celebrates art, tradition, and community, making it Mumbai’s cultural heartbeat where celebrations and lasting memories thrive.

Commenting on the success of the event, Rima Kirtikar, Group Chief Marketing Officer, R City Mall & Runwal Realty said, ”At R City Mall, we are committed to creating experiences that go beyond shopping—celebrating culture, tradition, and community. The Ghoomar India Folk Festival was a testament to this vision, bringing together the grace of Rajasthan’s most cherished dance form and the mesmerizing voice of Padma Shri Maame Khan, whose performance of ‘Chaudhary’ left the audience spellbound. Events like these not only honor India’s artistic heritage but also reinforce R City’s status as Mumbai’s premier destination mall, where entertainment, tradition, and engagement come together to create unforgettable memories.”

For those who were there, it was an evening etched in golden memories. And for those who missed it—India’s cultural heartbeat will return, grander than ever, and Mumbai’s favorite destination mall will continue to redefine culture, entertainment, and lifestyle, one spectacular event at a time. As the echoes of Ghoomar fade, the city’s residents eagerly await what grand spectacle R City Mall will unveil next.