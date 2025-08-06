Navin’s launches unique campaign featuring impressive projects in Namma Chennai

Chennai, August 06th, 2025: Navin’s, the most trusted builder and champions in developing green buildings, has launched a campaign – Namma Chennai la Namma sondha veedu Namma Navin’s laa – focussing on owning a Navin’s home within Chennai’s limits. The campaign which throws light on the housing projects of Navin’s in prime locations like T Nagar, College Road, Valasaravakkam, Royapuram, West Mambalam, Thirumudivakkam and Medavakkam.

Elaborating on the campaign, Mr. Navin, Managing Director, Navin’s said, “Navin’s specially curated projects adorn the skylines of Chennai city, and we are happy to showcase our offerings to prospective home buyers through the campaign – Namma Chennai la Namma sondha veedu Namma Navin’s laa. At Navin’s we just don’t create homes, we create vibrant communities. We are dedicated to Customer Centricity, ensuring that every decision we make revolves around them. We combine intellect, precision, and passion to deliver architectural brilliance and exceptional value. Our projects are known for its perfect titles, backed by unwavering Honesty & Transparency.”

A series of activities have been planned to spearhead the campaign. Influencer Anita Sampath will feature in a video highlighting Navin’s projects and campaign features.

Ready-to-move-in flats are available in Navin’s Starwood Tower 2.0 & 3.0- Medavakkam, Navin’s Hill view avenue- Thirumudivakkam, Navin’s Hanging Garden- Valasaravakkam, and Navin’s Vyakarana- T.Nagar. The ongoing projects of are Navin’s CEDAR-Medavakkam, Navin’s Saathvika- West Mambalam, Navin’s Aum Griha- College Road, Navin’s RP Enclave- Royapuram.

The cost of home from Navin’s ranges between 38 lakhs* & 6.97crores*.

From prime locations with desirable neighbourhoods and perfect titles to impeccable designs, functionality, sustainable green features, modern living and aesthetic appeal Navin’s homes exemplify excellence in every aspect. With transparent processes, timely deliver and 1,575+ quality checks, a home from Navin’s comes with numerous advantages to the home buyers.

The campaign aims to encourage home buyers to make the big purchase of a Navin’s home in Chennai – the Detroit of Asia.