37 GenAI startups selected for 3rd Cohort of Nasscom GenAI Foundry Program

New Delhi, August 06th, 2025: Nasscom has today announced the selection of 37 innovative Generative AI startups for the third cohort of the GenAI Foundry program. The latest cohort brings together pioneering startups from across five transformative domains, including HR & Talent-Intelligence Copilots, Finance & FinOps Copilots, Enterprise Workflow & Knowledge Copilots, Defence & Physical Autonomy, and AI Security & TrustTech.

Over the last two cohorts, the GenAI Foundry participants have collectively raised $15 million, with startups positioned to secure $2 million each on average in subsequent rounds.

Launched in October 2023, the Nasscom GenAI Foundry program has become a cornerstone initiative, nurturing the growth of India’s generative AI startup ecosystem. By fostering strategic collaborations with a broad spectrum of partners, including 60 leading enterprises and investors, the program enables startups to develop world-class solutions tailored to global market demands.

The inaugural cohort’s startups witnessed nearly 100% business growth in just one year, with headcount rising by 50%. Cumulatively, the cohort startups have filed over 40 patents filed, with many more in the pipeline, highlighting India’s burgeoning IP generation.

Ankit Bose, Head of AI, Nasscom said, “ The future of AI isn’t just generative—it’s agentic. For decades, we followed the world’s playbook. Today, we’re writing it. The third cohort of the GenAI Foundry reflects this shift: India is no longer building mere copilots—we’re building autonomous systems that decide, act, and scale across real-world complexity. From enterprise workflows to AI security and autonomy, India is leading the design of purposeful, mission-ready AI.”

The program has delivered over 530 investor and enterprise touchpoints, catalysing real-world PoCs and funding opportunities. Startups have benefitted from $25 million in soft investor commitments, unprecedented access to GPU/cloud credits, and deep knowledge and mentoring engagements from industry leaders.

With India now home to the world’s second-largest GenAI startup ecosystem, and on track to reach close to 1000 GenAI startups, the Nasscom GenAI Foundry program continues to set new benchmarks for AI innovation, market access, and entrepreneurial excellence.