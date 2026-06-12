NESPRESSO Expands Its Retail Presence in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 12: Nespresso expands its retail presence in India with the launch of its first-ever Pavilion in Bengaluru. Now open in the city’s Orion Mall, the Pavilion marks the brand’s retail debut in one of the country’s most influential coffee capitals. In partnership with Thakral Innovations Pvt. Ltd., the open atrium style Pavilion has been conceptualised as an immersive retail experience that speaks directly to a city that has long held coffee close to its identity.

Bengaluru occupies a unique position in India’s coffee landscape. It is a city where coffee is a tradition, and one that has evolved gracefully from the neighbourhood filter coffee to a sophisticated, discerning appreciation for single-origins, precise extractions, and premium blends. It is this evolved palate, and the city’s inherent curiosity for craft and quality, that makes Bengaluru a natural and compelling market for Nespresso.

Mr. Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India, said: “Bengaluru has always shared a special relationship with coffee. Bringing Nespresso to this city, feels like a natural milestone. Over the past year, Nespresso has expanded its presence across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and now Bengaluru, through multiple retail formats, such as pavilions, stores and kiosks. All with the single objective of going where the discerning consumer is and meeting them in their spaces and their moments.” Mr. Renaud Tinel, Head of Zone Asia Pacific, Nespresso, added, “India is one of fastest growing coffee markets in the world, signifying long-term potential. Bengaluru represents an exciting opportunity for us to bring Nespresso to a community that has long pioneered conversations around coffee in India. With every new touchpoint, we aim to make the Nespresso experience more accessible while continuing to uphold the excellence and innovation the brand is known for globally.”

As Nespresso continues to accelerate its expansion across India, Bengaluru represents a significant milestone. Building on the success of its boutiques in Delhi NCR, its Gurugram expansion, and the recently launched Mumbai Pavilion, the new opening underscores the brand’s commitment to bringing world-class coffee experiences to India’s most discerning consumers.