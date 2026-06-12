Sterling And Wilson, Shinsung E&G Ink MoU For Semiconductor, Battery And Display Fabrication Facilities

Mumbai; June 12: Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading MEP and EPC companies, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shinsung E&G, one of the oldest HVAC and MEP companies in Korea. This strategic partnership leverages both the company’s local expertise to collaborate in bidding, acquiring and executing projects for cleanroom and dryroom HVAC systems serving semiconductor, battery and display fabrication facilities.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Manoj Nair, CEO, Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd. said, “It is a matter of pride, delight and honor to be able to sign a strategic partnership with a well-established industry leader like Shinsung E&G. Sterling and Wilson is known across the industry to be deeply aligned with core values, ethics and corporate ethos and we are glad to partner with a company that shares our unwavering commitment to integrity, trust, and ethical excellence. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration – one which combines Sterling and Wilson’s long-standing, proven track record in executing MEP projects with Shinsung’s specialised HVAC technology. It has been our endeavor to contribute and deliver our best in helping to meet the escalating demand for high-specification fabrication units.”

Ms. Jiseon Lee, CEO, Shinsung E&G said, “Shinsung E&G is pleased to partner with Sterling and Wilson to jointly pursue cleanroom and dryroom HVAC opportunities. India and Middle East have been very important regions for us and we have sensed a growing requirement for MEP works in semiconductor Fabs and OSATs, batteries and display fabs in these markets. It would be a great privilege to collaboratively explore geographies where Shinsung E&G and Sterling and Wilson can combine strengths and drive meaningful results. We look forward to identifying our first joint milestones and building a highly successful, long-term partnership”