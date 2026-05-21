Nesterra Taps Emotional Storytelling with At Home, Crosses 100M Views

Mumbai, May 21: From Ashnoor Kaur’s tech advanced home, to Abhishekh Malhan’s villa and Dr. Jai Madan’s dreamy extravagant sea facing home, At Home is fast emerging as one of the most engaging celebrity home content formats on the internet today.

Nesterra presents At Home, a conceptually driven series hosted and conceptualised by Nayandeep Rakshit that reimagines the traditional home tour by focusing on the emotional essence of living spaces. Instead of purely showcasing décor, each episode explores how different corners of a home reflect moods, memories, and personal identity, aligning closely with Nesterra’s philosophy of creating deeply personal, “YOUnique” spaces.

But beyond the celebrities and their homes, the show signals something larger, a strategic shift in how Nesterra, the premium home furnishings brand from Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd. (K.K. Birla Group), is building cultural relevance through content and creators.

At Home Season 1 brings together a strong mix of television and digital-first celebrities including Dr. Jai Madaan, Abhishekh Malhan, Ram and Gautami Kapoor, Jasmin Bhasin, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Remo and Lizelle D’Souza, enabling Nesterra to tap into diverse audience cohorts across platforms.

What makes the series especially relevant is how these homes subtly mirror Nesterra’s design language and collections. From Abhishekh Malhan’s warm and elevated interiors reflecting the richness of the Silken Roots collection, to Dr. Jai Madaan’s statement spaces resonating with the elegance of Curtain Bible, and Ashnoor Kaur’s sleek, contemporary home echoing the modern textures of Urban Hides, the show brings Nesterra’s design sensibilities to life through real homes and personalities.

The content-first approach has delivered significant scale. At Home has clocked 100M+ cumulative views across platforms, with high engagement across both long-form and short-form formats. On Instagram, collaborative reels amplified reach further – with Ashnoor Kaur’s content delivering 14.4M, 2.5M, and 1.6M views, Remo D’Souza’s reel crossing 1.4M views, and Jasmin Bhasin’s content crossing 2.1M views.

For Nesterra, these collaborations go beyond visibility; they serve as a way to embed the brand within real homes and real stories, rather than staged environments.

Speaking about her experience, Ashnoor Kaur shared: “I’m usually quite selective about sharing my home, but ‘At Home’ felt incredibly natural and comfortable. It never felt like a shoot, more like a genuine moment with friends. The response has been overwhelming, especially because it’s a space that’s very personal to me.”

At the centre of this property is creator-host Nayandeep Rakshit, whose growing digital footprint- 132K+ YouTube subscribers, combined with strong celebrity access, enables the show to sit at the intersection of pop culture and meaningful storytelling.

Speaking about the collaboration, Nayandeep Rakshit shared:

“The first season of At Home with Nesterra has truly been my most fulfilling experience so far. Nesterra is a brand with a voice and a heart, and that reflects in every aspect of this show. The love we’ve received across platforms has been incredible.”

For Nesterra, At Home represents a conscious move towards content as a long-term brand-building tool, one that prioritises relatability over aspiration.

Smita Joshi, VP – Home Textiles & Exports, Nesterra, said:

“At Nesterra, we see content as a strategic lever to build deeper consumer relevance, not just visibility. ‘At Home’ allowed us to move beyond product showcase to storytelling that reflects real consumer aspirations and identities. The scale of engagement we’ve seen validates our belief that design today is as much about emotional connection as it is about aesthetics.”

Importantly, the brand’s presence within the show remains seamless and contextual from curated product integrations to interactive segments like “This or That”, ensuring that Nesterra is experienced as part of the narrative, rather than an interruption.

This creator-led, celebrity-backed approach underscores how Nesterra is evolving its marketing playbook, leveraging content, culture, and collaborations to build stronger consumer affinity.

As audiences increasingly seek authenticity in both content and brands, At Home positions Nesterra not just as a home furnishings brand, but as a facilitator of personal expression within modern homes.