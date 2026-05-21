Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science partners with 100x School to launch MITS Elevate 100x

Kochi, May 21 : The Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science has launched ‘MITS Elevate @ 100x’, a specialised add-on programme aimed at equipping engineering students with advanced industry-oriented skills alongside academic learning. The initiative is being introduced in collaboration with 100x School, a Noida-based learning institution. An MoU was signed between the two institutions to roll out the programme for students pursuing Computer Science and allied disciplines.

The programme will function under the mentorship of Harkirat Singh, founder of 100x School and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. A total of 120 students from Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and AI and Data Science streams will be selected for the programme. The initiative is designed to prepare students for the global job market by combining academic instruction with hands-on industry exposure.

As part of the programme, students will undergo a two-month residential training programme at the 100x School campus in Noida during summer vacations each year. Experts from 100x School will also visit the MITS Kochi campus every semester to provide direct mentoring and technical guidance.

Students will receive training in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Web 3.0, and Full Stack Development. The programme will also include specialised coaching for international coding competitions and initiatives, including Google Summer of Code and coding Olympiads. The programme will also enhance students’ employability and help them secure placements with competitive salary packages.

Eligibility for admission to the programme has been classified into two categories. Under Category 1, students should have secured above the 92 percentile in JEE or a rank below 2,500 in the KEAM examination. Under Category 2, students should have scored above the 85 percentile in JEE or secured a KEAM rank below 5,000. The Muthoot Group has also announced special scholarships for students selected for the programme.

Dr. Neelakantan P.C., Principal, MITS Kochi, said that the fourth year of the engineering course would be fully dedicated to internships and placement preparation. He added that the initiative would help reduce the need for students to depend on institutions outside Kerala for advanced technical education and would set a new benchmark in technical education in the State.