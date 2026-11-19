STOCKHOLM, Sweden, November 19, 2026: Specops, an Outpost24 company, today announced the launch of the Specops Authentication API, enabling organizations to integrate secure identity verification directly into AI chatbots, applications and automated business workflows. As businesses increasingly use AI to handle sensitive requests, the API helps organizations verify users before automated processes proceed.

The risks are already evident. In June 2026, Meta disclosed that attackers had exploited a verification flaw in its AI-assisted Instagram account recovery system to obtain password reset links for accounts they did not own, potentially affecting 20,225 accounts. The incident highlights the importance of robust identity verification before automated systems carry out sensitive requests.

The Specops Authentication API addresses this challenge by allowing organizations to embed identity checks directly into their existing workflows. For example, when an employee asks an internal AI chatbot to initiate a password reset, the chatbot can trigger a verification request using an authentication method the employee is already enrolled in. The API returns the result, allowing the organization’s workflow to determine whether to proceed, reject the request or escalate it for further review. For password reset requests, the API can also reset passwords or unlock accounts after successful verification.

Unlike solutions that require users to adopt additional authentication tools, the Specops Authentication API uses methods already configured for the employee, without requiring a new application or re-enrollment. While the API requires a Microsoft Active Directory environment to manage user enrollments, it is platform-agnostic when it comes to integration, allowing organizations to build verification into their preferred chatbot, IT service management platform or other business applications. Organizations retain control over when verification is required and what happens next, with verification events logged to support auditing and accountability.

“Organizations are increasingly trusting AI chatbots to do more than answer questions. They’re giving them the ability to initiate actions that previously required a human employee. But if those systems can’t reliably verify who is making a request, they risk automating the same impersonation vulnerabilities that attackers have been exploiting for years,” said Darren James, Senior Product Manager at Specops Software.

“The challenge isn’t just making AI capable of taking action. It’s making sure the person requesting that action is who they claim to be. Identity verification needs to be built into these workflows from the start, not treated as an afterthought.”

Beyond AI chatbots, organizations can integrate verification into IT service management tools such as ServiceNow, employee onboarding processes and other workflows requiring identity confirmation. It can also enable employees to verify one another’s identities, helping protect against impersonation attempts.

Specops provides the API, technical documentation and underlying verification services, while organizations build integrations tailored to their own systems and security requirements.