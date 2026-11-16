Mumbai, Nov 16: The Nifty 50 traded above the 25,300 mark on Monday, supported by strong buying in IT and banking stocks. The benchmark index touched 25,334.80 in early trade, gaining around 0.76 per cent, while positive sentiment across the Indian equity market encouraged investors to increase their exposure to domestic shares.

IT stocks led the sectoral gains, followed by banking shares, as continued foreign institutional investor (FII) buying supported market momentum. Investors are keeping a close watch on global market trends, foreign fund inflows and upcoming economic developments for further direction in the Nifty 50.