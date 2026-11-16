Mumbai, Nov 16: The BSE Sensex gained 638 points to reach 82,231 in early trading on Monday, supported by strong buying in IT and banking stocks. The rise in the Sensex reflects positive investor sentiment and growing confidence in the Indian stock market. The index is closely watched by investors, businesses and policymakers as it provides an indication of how major listed companies are performing.

The Sensex, also known as the S&P BSE Sensex, is the benchmark index of the Bombay Stock Exchange and tracks 30 major companies across different sectors. Its movements can influence investor confidence, business investment and market activity. When the Sensex rises, companies may find it easier to attract investment and raise funds for expansion, while falling markets can affect business confidence and investor wealth. The Sensex is therefore an important indicator of India’s corporate performance and overall economic sentiment.