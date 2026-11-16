Mumbai, Nov 16: Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (NSE: VAML) were quoted at around Rs 379.80, while the BSE price stood at approximately Rs 379.55, according to the latest available market data. The stock has recorded a 52-week high of Rs 537 and a 52-week low of Rs 334. The share price is currently trading significantly below its yearly peak, reflecting pressure on the aluminium stock.

Vedanta Aluminium remains an important player in India’s aluminium sector. Its share price performance will depend on global aluminium prices, industrial demand and company earnings. Investors are closely watching whether the stock can recover from its recent lower levels. The 52-week range indicates considerable price volatility in the counter.