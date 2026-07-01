Nissan Motor India records fourth consecutive month of domestic growth with 129 percent YoY rise in June 2026

Gurugram, July 01: Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) today announced its sales performance for June 2026, recording domestic wholesales of 3,006 units, representing a 129% year-on-year growth. Exports stood at 5,340 units, taking total wholesales for the month to 8,346 units, a 16% year-on-year increase. This also marks the fourth consecutive month of year-on-year domestic sales growth for Nissan Motor India, underlining the company’s strengthening position in the Indian market.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd., said: “Recording four consecutive months of domestic sales growth is a strong reflection of the growing customer confidence in our product portfolio and the steady progress of our market strategy. This momentum has been made possible by the continued support of our partners, dealers and on-ground teams, who are playing a vital role in strengthening Nissan’s presence across India. The sustained demand for the New Nissan Magnite and the all-new Nissan GRAVITE, along with our expanding customer reach and network footprint, gives us confidence as we prepare for the World Premiere of the Nissan TEKTON on July 9. This milestone reinforces our long-term commitment to India and to delivering products that meet evolving customer expectations.”

Customer interest across Nissan’s India line-up continued to remain encouraging, supported by the strong market response to the All-New Nissan GRAVITE. The New Nissan Magnite continues to remain a key pillar for Nissan in India contributing to sustained customer engagement across key markets.

Nissan Motor India is now gearing up for the World Premiere of the Nissan TEKTON on July 9, 2026, a significant milestone that reflects the company’s commitment to expanding its product portfolio and reinforcing its long-term growth strategy.

Nissan remains focused on sustaining its domestic growth momentum, expanding its network footprint, and enhancing customer experience across key markets.