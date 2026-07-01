On Its 71st Bank Day, SBI Accelerates AI-Powered Banking with New Digital Journeys for Retail and Business Customers

India July 01: State Bank of India, the nation’s largest bank, marked its 71st Bank Day by unveiling a comprehensive suite of AI–powered digital innovations that strengthen both retail and business banking, reaffirming its commitment to delivering seamless, intelligent and future-ready banking experiences for over 53 crore customers.

The announcements span SBI’s flagship YONO platform introducing new customer journeys, AI-driven capabilities and industry-first features that simplify banking, empower businesses and promote financial and sustainability wellness.

For retail customers, SBI has expanded YONO with new digital journeys designed to make banking more intuitive and comprehensive. New customers can now open a Savings Account along with a Demat and Trading Account with SBICAP Securities Ltd through a single 3-in-1 digital onboarding process. Eligible customers can also seamlessly convert their Savings Account into a Corporate Salary Account or upgrade an existing salary account online, eliminating the need to visit a branch.

The Bank has also introduced an industry-first Sustainability Journey on YONO, enabling customers to track the carbon emissions saved through digital banking transactions and monitor a monthly Green Score. Complementing this is Financial Fitness, a holistic financial well-being score on YONO that provides an integrated view of accounts, loans, investments, insurance and spending patterns, along with personalised insights to help customers make more informed financial decisions.

Strengthening its leadership in business banking, SBI has significantly expanded eTrade on YONO Business by integrating its complete Trade Finance suite into the mobile platform. Corporate and MSME customers can now securely view, track and authorise Inland, Import and Export Trade Finance transactions from anywhere, delivering faster decision-making, enhanced operational efficiency and end-to-end visibility across the trade finance lifecycle.

The Bank also introduced YONO Ji, an Agentic AI–powered virtual assistant available 24×7 across YONO Business web and mobile platforms which aims to provide instant guidance on products, platform features and service-related queries, enabling faster and more personalised customer assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India, said:“As we celebrate 71 years of serving the nation, our focus remains on building a technology-driven, customer-centric bank that continuously reimagines banking experiences for individuals, businesses and enterprises alike. Today’s launches reflect our commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence, digital innovation and data-driven insights to make banking simpler, smarter and more accessible. From financial wellness and sustainable living to AI–powered business banking and mobile trade finance, we are creating integrated digital ecosystems that support India’s growth journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.”

With over 23,000 branches, 64,000+ ATMs, more than 10 crore registered YONO users and over 53 crore customers, SBI continues to combine the strength of its trusted physical network with cutting-edge digital capabilities, reinforcing its position as India’s leading technology-enabled bank.