North Mumbai’s Inaugural Oktoberfest Took Over Growel’s 101 Mall

Mumbai, November 8, 2023: Amidst the vibrant pre-festive season bustle at Growel’s 101 Mall, electric energy gripped the atmosphere during North Mumbai’s inaugural Oktoberfest, igniting the weekend with a medley of music and revelry. Mall patrons were treated to an unforgettable experience, with the festival offering a foot tapping live entertainment and a captivating selection of the finest brews from brands such as Arko, Brew Whale, Gobby, Cerane, Drifters, and Hapi Beer, each presenting their most exquisite craft creations.

As the festivities unfolded, the Oktoberfest at Growel’s 101 Mall in Kandivali showcased an array of delectable cuisines and beverages, catering to every palate. From the savory delights of Vkabi, Eatopia, Chaap Central, The Food Box, Gingko, Biryani by Kilo, Malvani Aaswad, Mogazm, Tibbs Frankie, to the aromatic delights of Theka Coffee and an exclusive assortment of home chef specialties, there was something to satiate every craving.

Moreover, attendees found themselves immersed in a world of entertainment, as the festival grounds hosted a plethora of engaging activities, including popular games, tarot reading sessions, and vibrant photo points, ensuring an all-encompassing celebration for all who graced the event.

“We are proud to have hosted North Mumbai’s inaugural Oktoberfest at Growel’s 101 mall in Kandivali. At Growel’s 101 Mall, we are dedicated to curating an immersive and delightful experience for our patrons. We envision Growel’s 101 Mall as more than just a commercial space – it is a vibrant haven where families and friends can unite, revel in life’s significant moments, and forge lasting bonds. It’s a place where each visit is an opportunity to create and treasure unforgettable memories, making the mall an integral part of the fabric of the community,” said, Gerald Mathew, General Manager, Growel’s 101 Mall.

Growel’s 101 Mall also offers numerous captivating selfie spots, including the striking ‘I Love Kandivali’ signage, the Aditya-L1 selfie point, and the Reel box, among others, perfect for capturing Instagram-worthy moments.