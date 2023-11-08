B L Kashyap secures two new orders worth Rs. 271 crores approx

November 8, 2023 Mansi Praharaj Business 0

B L Kashyap secures two new orders worth Rs. 271 crores approx. from Suparna Realtors Private Limited and Jagamayi Manor Private Limited

The current order book stands at approx Rs. 3276 crores

New Delhi…November 08, 2023…B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BSE: 532719 NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of the leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Companies has secured two new orders worth Rs. 271 crores approx. from Suparna Realtors Private Limited and Jagamayi Manor Private Limited. The company has received the orders for civil and structure works for commercial projects; Sattva Texonicat Bangalore and Sattva Verve at Pune District, Maharashtra respectively. The current order book stands at approx. Rs. 3276 crores.

Mr. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, “B L Kashyap continues its stellar performance of winning prestigious orders. These new projects will further strengthen our geographical presence in Karnataka and Maharashtra states as well as enhance our commercial portfolio.”

