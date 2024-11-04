NuView Marketing Expands Global Footprint with New Dominican Republic Office

Largo, FL, November 04, 2024 — NuView Marketing, a leading provider of telemarketing and customer acquisition services, is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Santiago, Dominican Republic. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow its international presence and serve clients worldwide.

At the helm of the new Dominican Republic office are Carlos Lopez and Justin Olds, two seasoned industry veterans with over 40 years of combined experience in telemarketing. Their expertise spans a wide range of services, including customer acquisition, lead generation, customer service, and data entry.

“We are thrilled to be bringing NuView Marketing’s proven strategies and exceptional service to the Dominican Republic,” said Carlos Lopez, Managing Partner. “With our deep understanding of the local market and our commitment to delivering results, we are confident in our ability to help businesses achieve their goals.”

Justin Olds, Partner and head of business development, added, “We are excited to collaborate with our long-term partners on this new venture. Our goal is to provide our clients with the highest quality telemarketing solutions, tailored to their specific needs.” By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships we will empower businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive revenue growth. Our approach will enable clients to optimize their workforce, reduce operational expenses, and ultimately gain a competitive edge in today’s dynamic marketplace.

NuView Marketing’s expansion into the Dominican Republic reflects the company’s dedication to providing global reach and local expertise. With this new office, NuView Marketing is well-positioned to serve clients in the region and beyond.