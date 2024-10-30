One Inc Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with New COO and Chief Network Officer

30th Oct 2024: One Inc., the leading payments network for the insurance industry announced the addition of two new executives to strengthen its leadership team and drive the company’s continued growth. Tim Boyle joins as Chief Operating Officer (COO), while Eileen Dougherty takes on the role of Chief Network Officer. These strategic appointments underscore One Inc’s continued commitment to placing carrier customers at the centre of all operations while serving as a trusted advisor in the digital transformation of the insurance industry.

Boyle will be responsible for leading post-sales product implementation, directing service delivery, and streamlining operations to ensure a unified integration of One Inc.’s digital payment services for customers. Boyle will also oversee One Inc’s Center of Excellence in Knoxville, Tennessee, which is committed to meeting the customer service and technical support needs of the company’s carrier-customers. Dougherty will be directing the strategic and operational leadership, optimization, and expansion of One Inc’s growing payment ecosystem.

These key hires follow Nordic Capital’s recent announcement of joining Great Hill Partners as an investor in One Inc, marking another major milestone in the company’s ambitious growth and expansion strategy. The company also recently announced the appointment of Michael Ellis as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). These strategic investments and leadership additions will heighten One Inc’s position in the Tier 1 marketplace and help advance the development of best-in-class technology.

The timing also marks a significant period where One Inc’s investments across its entire platform have successfully reduced implementation times for new carrier-customers by up to 50%. These improvements have also supported the rapid expansion of digital payment volumes and are directly responsible for a substantial reduction in administrative overhead. With these enhancements, One Inc now leverages one of the industry’s largest networks, encompassing over 770,000 vendors, serving more than 250 carriers, and processing over $85 billion in annual payments.

“I am thrilled to join One Inc at such a pivotal time of growth and innovation,” said Tim Boyle, COO, One Inc. “The company has continually shown its dedication to revolutionizing digital payments, and I look forward to advancing operational excellence and service delivery for our valued clients. Our focus on delivering exceptional support and integrated software solutions will continue to be a priority as we strive to elevate customer satisfaction.” “One Inc is a long-standing leader in digital payments, and I’m excited to join the team and leverage my extensive experience to help advance the company’s vision of creating a robust payment ecosystem,” said Eileen Dougherty, Chief Network Officer, One Inc. “I look forward to further solidifying One Inc’s position as a trusted leader in the insurance industry that delivers excellent payment choices for insurers, policyholders, and vendors alike while driving electronic adoption across payment networks.” “I am excited to announce the appointment of these exceptional leaders, each of whom brings deep experience at One Inc and will be at the center of our strategy to lead digital transformation and our long-term growth,” said Ian Dysdale, CEO, One Inc. “The growing complexity of the insurance industry has placed greater demands on every aspect of our business, and I can think of no better leadership team to guide us as we scale operations, refine our financial strategy, and drive transformation moving forward.”

