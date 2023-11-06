OTSI develops UPAg (Unified Portal for Agricultural Statistics) for India’s Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

UPAg portal aims to provide credible data on the agriculture sector to foster
informed policy and decision-making.
Hyderabad, November 06, 2023: Object Technology Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. (OTSI), an
established global IT services company has designed and developed UPAg (Unified Portal
for Agricultural Statistics) for India’s Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. This
innovative UPAg portal launched in September 2023 represents a significant step toward
empowering stakeholders with real-time, reliable, standardized information for more
efficient agricultural policies.
UPAg portal is a meticulously crafted platform designed to streamline and enhance data
management within the agricultural sector. It addresses the critical need for credible,
objective data to minimize the need for subjective judgment in policymaking, ultimately
fostering stability, transparency, and informed decision-making.
“We are happy to associate with the Ministry of Agriculture in this ground-breaking
initiative, which addresses complex governance issues in the farming sector. UPAg portal
will enhance data accuracy and improve digital data governance in agriculture. It will grant
users access to real-time, reliable, and standardized information, and this objective data is
expected to pave the way for more responsive and efficient agricultural policies,” said
Chandra Talluri, Chief Executive Officer of OTSI.
Presently, agricultural data in India is scattered across various sources, often presented in
diverse formats and units. The UPAg portal aims to rectify this by consolidating data into a
standardized format, ensuring easy access and comprehension for users. It will amalgamate
real-time information on prices, production, area, yield, and trade from diverse sources,
offering a holistic assessment of agricultural commodities.
Key Features of the UPAg Portal Include:
The portal has an automated process of generating crop production estimates by
triangulating the data from various sources such as IEG, Crop Weather Watch Group,
MNCFC, State Government Data, etc. Policymakers use these estimates and other
stakeholders to make informed decisions.
Data hosted on the UPAg portal helps to gain deeper insights into agricultural
trends and resource utilization.
Data sharing between UPAg and State Governments allows for the generation of
more granular level estimates of crop production, which can be used to inform local
decision-making.
Primary data related to crop area, production, and yield, and secondary data like
prices, market arrivals etc, are collected. Collection and curation of secondary
datasets from sources such as government agencies, private organizations, and
research institutions improve the accuracy and timeliness of crop production
estimates and enable a better understanding of market dynamics.
In summary, the UPAg portal serves as a comprehensive and reliable source of data and
analytics that can significantly improve decision-making and outcomes in the agricultural
sector.