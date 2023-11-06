On2Cook,emerging food tech

New Delhi,6th Nov 2023: The World’s fastest cooking device On2Cook, an invention that could bring about profound changes in the cooking industry, has been adjudged the ‘Best Emerging Food Tech of the Year’. The invention by Sanandan Sudhir, which has created waves at multiple international events and was endorsed by hundreds of chefs & culinary experts globally, bagged the honor at the prestigious Food Connoisseurs India Awards – South India Edition 2023, the most influential business-to-business F&B event presided over by changemakers and top leaders in the HoReCa space.

“On2Cook is an invention with the potential to completely transform the food industry, as much as life in a normal household. This award is dedicated to the whole On2Cook team, for its passion, creativity, and dedication to excellence. We are elated that the AI-based combination cooking appliance is already disrupting the food-tech and cooking segments, and we cannot wait to transform every kitchen around the globe,” said On2Cook inventor Sanandan Sudhir expressing his happiness on the remarkable feat.

Notably, On2Cook has also been included in the Forbes DGEMS 2023 list among 200 select companies with global business potential. Speaking about the same, Sanandan added that he envisions On2Cook as India’s gift to the world and such stepping stones are always a shot in the arm for us.

On2Cook has previously won several prestigious awards globally such as the iF Design Award, the British Invention Show – Diamond Award for Best International Invention, and the Most Celebrated Invention at CES, Las Vegas 2022. The smart cooking device, which combines induction/flame and microwave cooking, initially made its mark in the grand finale of Shark Tank India Season 1. Less than a year ago, On2Cook had secured seed funding worth Rs 17 crore, at a valuation of the same INR 100 crore that was ironically rejected by the Sharks on the television show.