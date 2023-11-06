Reckitt launches Gaviscon Double Action in Telangana to help ease acidity and heartburn

Hyderabad, November 05, 2023: Reckitt, a global leader in consumer health, hygiene, and nutrition, under its brand Gaviscon, today launched Gaviscon Double Action in Telangana, offering consumers a solution to symptomatic reflux. In a world where fast-paced lifestyles, changing food habits, and mounting stress levels have become the norm symptoms of reflux becoming bothersome. The burden of this condition is felt not only globally but in India as well. Gaviscon Double Action is formulated and crafted specially to cater to the needs of Indian consumers as the nation observes a high prevalence of symptomatic reflux.

In India, the prevalence of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) ranges from 7.6% to 30%, with most cases below 10%. Reflux is the backward movement of acid or stomach contents back into the food pipe, and it causes symptoms such as burning in the chest, stomach discomfort sour taste bad breath, etc. While antacids can manage acidity, they are unable to target the cause of reflux.

Shedding light on the rising problem of reflux, Professor Dr. Peter Kahrilas (Gilbert H. Marquardt, Professor of Medicine), Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine said, “It’s crucial for individuals to recognize the symptoms such as burning sensation in stomach/chest, discomfort, and a sour taste or regurgitation as signs of reflux. Managing reflux effectively is a two-fold approach – alleviating the acid contributing to the symptoms and establishing a physical barrier to suppress the reflux of stomach contents. Understanding the full spectrum of symptomatic reflux and employing relevant management strategies can significantly enhance patient care.” Commenting on the issue, Professor Dr. APS Hungin, Emeritus Professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University said, “One of the most discomforting aspects about reflux is that it can cause heartburn when the reflux travels back upwards through the esophagus. This burning sensation and pain can last up to several hours if not treated with an immediate reliever. The stomach pain and discomfort associated with it can also be quite debilitating for a brief time, and cause disruption to a person’s daily routine and productivity. The need for solutions that can manage the dual problem is effectively met by Sodium alginate-based products. They help in creating a physical barrier that reduces the stomach contents from rising back up, and simultaneously neutralizes acid via the antacid.”

Coming from the house of Reckitt, the new Gaviscon Double Action solution is set to be a highly effective solution for reflux sufferers. It has a raft action to stop reflux and also offers an antacid action. This product is safe even for pregnant women to manage their reflux symptoms as the product is not absorbed into the body. Gaviscon is one of the leading alginate antacid brands internationally, and among the foremost such products in the country that has been trusted by medical practitioners for over a decade now.

Commenting on the launch, Edward Thomas, Global Medical Marketing Manager, GI and Manav Sohal, Brand Manager, Reckitt India (Strepsils and Gaviscon) said, “We have built a good reputation in the market based on high-quality Gaviscon products that have been prescribed by doctors globally for over 40 years now. Gaviscon Double Action is our latest addition in the range of solutions that we have introduced to India. The launch symposia held today is going to be invaluable in terms of knowledge dissemination related to the problem of reflux and on improving patient care in India.”

The management of reflux depends on symptom frequency and severity, guided by the physician’s recommendation. Lifestyle changes like frequent small meals, avoiding overtly spicy/fatty foods, staying upright after meals, reducing stress, and refraining from smoking/alcohol are advised. Cutting down on carbonated drinks, tea, coffee, and chocolate is recommended, as is avoiding tight clothes. Overweight individuals are encouraged to shed weight and exercise regularly. For persistent symptoms, short-term antacid use alongside reinforced lifestyle changes is recommended.