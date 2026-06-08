P. D. Hinduja Hospital Signs MoU with Dr. Homi Bhabha State University to jointly conduct Postgraduate Allied Health Courses

Mumbai, June 08: P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre signed a memorandum of understanding with Dr. Homi Bhabha State University (HBSU) to jointly conduct postgraduate allied (paramedical) health courses. The hospital has been offering allied health sciences skill based education in strategic partnership with the Lifesupporters Institute of Health Sciences (LIHS) for over a decade. The MoU aims to address the growing demand of skilled healthcare professionals and strengthen the quality of paramedical education in India. The program expected to commence in August 2026 will be offered across multiple specialised areas with an intake of 20-30 students per course.

While there has been a significant increase in the number of hospital beds and the diagnostic machinery in India, the specialised professionals required to run these facilities is lagging behind. The country’s healthcare sector faces a critical manpower shortage of approximately 4 million trained paramedical professionals. Leveraging the academic expertise of Dr. Homi Bhabha State University, the clinical strengths of P. D. Hinduja Hospital, and the training expertise of LIHS, this collaboration seeks to bridge this critical gap and aligns with recent government priorities focused on strengthening allied healthcare education and workforce development.

As part of this initiative, skill based postgraduate certificate programs will be offered in areas such as Pathology Technician, Dialysis Technician, Operation Theatre Technician (OT), Intensive Care Unit Technician (ICU), Radiology Technician, Medical Records & Health Information Technician, Neurology Technician, Central Sterile Supply Department Technician (CSSD), and Endoscopy Technician. The courses are designed to make students industry-ready within one year through a structured and intense training plan.

Mr. Gautam Khanna, CEO, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, said, “At P. D Hinduja Hospital, education and skill development have always been an integral part of our commitment towards strengthening the healthcare ecosystem. As healthcare increasingly becomes specialized, there is a pressing need to build a strong workforce equipped with practical knowledge and clinical expertise. Through this collaboration with Dr. Homi Bhabha State University we aim to train industry ready highly skilled allied healthcare professionals capable of delivering quality and safe patient care.” Prof. Vilas Padhye, Registrar of Dr. Homi Bhabha State University said “Though young as a university, we carry on our shoulders the rich legacy of over a hundred and fifty years inherited from our constituent colleges. Our commitment to providing quality education and developing skills through the integration of social responsibility and modern technology remains steadfast. Through this collaboration with P. D. Hinduja Hospital, we aim to nurture skilled allied health professionals in healthcare, which is not only a pressing necessity but also a deeply fulfilling mission for us.”

P. D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, currently in its 75th year of operations, has always focused on education and healthcare skill development through initiatives such as DNB programmes across 25 specialties, NAAC-accredited nursing college etc. Through this collaboration with Dr. Homi Bhabha State University, the hospital aims to further contribute towards building a future-ready healthcare workforce and improving the quality of allied healthcare skill based education in India.