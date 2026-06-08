Celebrating World Environment Day with a Commitment to Responsible Hospitality

Bengaluru, June 08: With sustainability continuing to shape the future of hospitality, Taj Bangalore marks World Environment Day by reaffirming its commitment to responsible and conscious luxury through Paathya — IHCL’s framework for sustainable operations. Further strengthening this commitment, the hotel has also been recognised with the prestigious IGBC Gold Certification, reflecting its continued focus on environmentally responsible infrastructure and operational practices.

Blending sustainability seamlessly into the guest experience as well as backend operations, the hotel has implemented several thoughtful initiatives across the property. The hotel operates on 100% green energy while continuously adopting cleaner and more energy-efficient alternatives across key operational areas. Sustainable dining practices have also been integrated through conscious kitchen operations and energy-efficient culinary systems.

In line with its efforts to reduce environmental impact across guest touchpoints, the hotel has introduced Paathya water bottles and sustainable in-room amenities, while continuing to maintain a strong focus on minimising single-use plastics across operations.

Several meeting and event spaces across the hotel are designed to maximise natural daylight, creating brighter, more energy-efficient environments with reduced dependency on artificial lighting. Supporting the growing shift towards greener mobility, Taj Bangalore also offers electric vehicle charging facilities for guests.

The hotel has additionally implemented water conservation and smart monitoring systems as part of its larger operational sustainability efforts, reinforcing a more mindful approach towards resource management.

At Taj Bangalore, sustainability is not viewed as a standalone initiative, but as an integral part of delivering responsible luxury — thoughtfully balancing comfort, efficiency, and environmental consciousness in everyday hospitality experiences.