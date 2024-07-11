Dehradun, 11th July 2024: Pacific Mall Dehradun, is proud to announce the launch of its third annual environmental initiative, Plant Your Bill 3.0, aimed at enriching a greener Dehradun. Scheduled from 29 June to 11 August 2024, this campaign builds on the success of previous years’ efforts, when over 8,000 trees were planted in the region.

Pacific Mall Dehradun is committed to making a significant impact on the city’s ecological landscape. For every invoice of Rs 3000 or more generated at the mall during the campaign period, customers will have the opportunity to contribute to this noble cause. They will receive Lychee tree saplings, symbolic of Dehradun’s iconic greenery which they can plant at their homes or in their communities. This year they intend to plant 10,000+ plants with this initiative.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group says, “Through initiatives like Plant Your Bill 3.0, we strive to make a positive impact on the local environment and promote eco-conscious consumer behaviour. Pacific Mall Dehradun invites everyone to join hands in this endeavour to restore the city’s natural heritage. Together, we can sow the seeds of a sustainable future for generations to come.”

The campaign is marked by a series of engaging activities for children, including clay modelling, hanging garden workshops, and pottery making. Additionally, local schools present skits highlighting environmental conservation, and esteemed environmentalists share insights on preserving Dehradun’s Lychee orchards. Through Plant Your Bill 3.0, they aim to revive and rejuvenate these green spaces with the active participation of patrons.