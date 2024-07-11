Second Edition of Meghalaya Pineapple Festival, 2024 commences at New Delhi

New Delhi, July 11, 2024: The Second Edition of the much-anticipated Meghalaya Pineapple Festival, 2024, commenced on the 10th of July, at the iconic Dilli Haat, New Delhi. This vibrant event, organized by the Government of Meghalaya, puts on view the majestic Kew Pineapples of Meghalaya and its rich agricultural heritage. This festival, to be held till July 14, 2024, invites the public to relish the newest and freshest pineapples in the country.

Prominent entrepreneurs and farmers from Meghalaya are present at the festival to display the richest varieties of pineapples and allure the people with taste, music, artisanal products, and authentic Meghalaya Cuisine. Every day, from 6 to 9 pm, live performances of MGMP Artists(Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project) and bands from Meghalaya are also going to mesmerize the visitors, visiting the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival, 2024.

The Kew Pineapples of Meghalaya are the jewel of the state and have grabbed the attention of not only people across the country but also across the world. Having hosted the first edition of the festival, 3.5 million tonnes of pineapples were successfully exported from Meghalaya to the Middle East in June 2024, further displaying its allure across the globe.

The Meghalayan pineapples have the lowest pesticide and heavy metal residue in the country. Also, regarding taste, they are less sour and significantly sweeter. The pineapples have a Brix value of 16-18, which indicates the sweetness of the fruit. The program has twelve stalls of farmers and entrepreneurs from Meghalaya, highlighting the best of pineapple produce available in the state. There is also a stall for authentic Meghalaya cuisine so that one can get a taste of the rich flavors of the region.

The festival, thus, is all set to provide much-needed exposure and market opportunities to the farmers and entrepreneurs of the state. The Government of Meghalaya has always emphasized ensuring government initiatives enhance and preserve the agricultural heritage of Meghalaya and the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival is a key milestone in this regard.

Different batches of farmers would be visiting Azadpur Mandi and Mother Dairy Facilities at Mongolpuri during this festival to get more exposure and understand the market conditions. In this event, not only the pineapples being displayed, but also the success stories of growers and entrepreneurs of Meghalaya are a major highlight.

The Government of Meghalaya thus invites the public to visit Dilli Haat, New Delhi from 11th to 14th July 2024 and experience live music performances from the state while savoring the most exquisite and delicious varieties of State-grown pineapples.